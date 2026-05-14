Epic Breaks Dock at Comic Con: KITKAT x One Piece Brings a Grand Ship Experience _ Press Release

In a bold extension of its collaboration with One Piece, KITKAT India unveiled a spectacular ship installation at the Comic Con, transforming its presence from a typical stall into a full-fledged immersive experience.

Inspired by the legendary world of One Piece, the larger-than-life ship became a visual and cultural hotspot at the event. Designed to capture the essence of adventure and camaraderie, the installation brought alive the spirit of the high seas through striking aesthetics and interactive engagement zones that invited fans to pause, play, and power up their breaks.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Gopichandar Jagatheesan, Head, Confectionery Business, Nestlé India, said, “India’s anime fandom is evolving into a powerful cultural movement, and One Piece continues to be one of the most iconic franchises driving that passion. With KITKAT x One Piece at Comic Con, we wanted to go beyond a conventional brand presence and create an experience fan could emotionally connect with. The ship installation was designed to transport visitors into the adventurous world of One Piece while reinforcing KITKAT’s philosophy of making every break more exciting, immersive and memorable.”

More than just a brand activation, the ship installation stood as a cultural crossover, where anime enthusiasm met an experiential campaign, turning every break into a mini voyage fan won’t soon forget.