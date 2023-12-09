DishTV’s Watcho – OTT Super App Surpasses 3 Million Subscriptions within a year of launch

09th, December 2023: Dish TV’s exciting new OTT aggregation platform, Watcho – OTT Super App, a one-stop solution for OTT entertainment for all generations, urban and rural alike including the Gen Z, has exceeded the notable milestone of 3 million paid subscriptions, closely following its attainment of the 2 million subscriber mark in August this year. This is a significant highlight for the platform’s sustained growth in the competitive OTT aggregation and entertainment landscape since its launch in 2022.

Watcho – Dish TV’s OTT platform has demonstrated exceptional growth, amassing a user base exceeding 90 million since launch, showcasing its dedication towards delivering high-quality entertainment solutions to a diverse audience. The platform not only gained a substantial user base but also solidified its position as a leading OTT solution.

The success of Watcho is attributed to its unique approach, offering bundled packages of leading OTT platforms under a single subscription along with its own exclusive content under ‘Watcho Exclusives’. This provides users with a seamless and comprehensive entertainment experience, featuring 16 popular platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Hungama Play, HoiChoi, Chaupal, Manorama Max, FanCode, Raj Digital, Tarang Plus, ShortsTV, ETV Win, Stage, Aao Nxt, and ‘Watcho Exclusives’.

The OTT Super App also grants entry to Watcho’s extensive collection of original content, including 45 plus captivating web series, Swag (user-generated content), popular shows, and exclusive live TV. The diverse array of shows covers genres such as romance, corporate conspiracies, family drama, fantasy, adventure, and sci-fi providing seamless access to premium content.

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Mr. Manoj Dobhal, CEO of Dish TV India Ltd, said, “As we celebrate the achievement of 3 million paid subscriptions on Watcho – OTT Super App, it’s a moment of pride and gratitude. This milestone underscores the resonance of Watcho as a unique offering that provides complete 360-degree OTT entertainment on one platform ‘One hai to done hai’. The audience has validated this new concept and solidified our position as a preferred entertainment destination. We interpret these numbers not just as subscriptions but as a measure of trust, loyalty, and a validation of our commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment.” He emphasized, “At Dish TV and Watcho, we are committed to creating a new immersive content experience for our users, and driving business growth through innovative new business streams’ Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, Dish TV and Watcho, said, “The milestone of 3million paid subscriptions of Watcho is a testament to the evolving preference of the Indian audience validating that it is a go-to destination of the youth for diverse and engaging entertainment. For users, the idea to create their own content and not just consume the given content has given us a significant foothold in the market. Reaching this landmark in just about a year reaffirms our commitment to providing compelling content and innovative products. We look forward to continuously evolving and sustaining this momentum by shaping the future of entertainment”

Watcho features an exclusive platform for user-generated content known as Swag, offering individuals the opportunity to create and upload their content and explore their creative potential. Watcho currently offers over 45 plus original series, 400 plus exclusive plays, and 100 plus live channels.

As Watcho – OTT Super App continues to set benchmarks in the OTT industry, it remains focused on enhancing the user experience and providing a comprehensive entertainment solution