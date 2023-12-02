Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.

South Pasadena, CA, December 02, 2023 –Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez of South Pasadena, California, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of psychiatry.

About Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez

For over 45 years, Dr. Maria N. Hernandez-Lopez has served as a psychiatrist and neurology specialist. She is an expert in diagnosing and treating mental illness, psychotic disorders, depression, and anxiety. She is known for her exceptional medical expertise and compassionate patient care, which has earned her a well-deserved reputation as a highly skilled and respected psychiatrist.

Dr. Hernandez earned an M.D. from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1975. In her spare time, she enjoys travel, gardening, and upholstering furniture.