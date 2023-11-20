Draper Start-up House unveils Largest Global Co-Living Co-Working Space in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Hyderabad Draper Start – up House , the international entrepreneurial ecosystem, is proud to announce the launch of its largest co – living co – working community space in Hyderabad . This monumental endeavour signifies a new era in collaborative living and working for entrepreneurs, start -ups, and digital nomads worldwide. This monumental endeavour signifies a new era in collaborative living and working for entrepreneurs, start -ups, and digital nomads worldwide. , the international entrepreneurial ecosystem, is proud to announce the launch of itscommunityin. This monumental endeavour signifies a new era in collaborativeandfor entrepreneurs,-ups, and digital nomads worldwide. This monumental endeavour signifies a new era in collaborativeandfor entrepreneurs,-ups, and digital nomads worldwide.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments – Telangana government along with Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, RICH, Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, THub, Ramesh Loganathan, Professor, CoInnovation, Ramadevi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies, Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CEO, IKP Knowledge Park, Srinivas Kollipara, Group President, Startup Ventures at XELPMOC inaugurated the new co – living co – working community space at Gachibowli. Others in attendance included Vikram Bharati, Founder of Draper start – up House , Karan Bahadur, Co – Founder of Draper Start – up House , India along with the Hyderabad team Chaitanya Kokku, Director and Vinutha Rallapalli- Chief Community Officer, Draper Start – up House – Hyderabad .250+ attendees including investors, mentors, startups, incubator heads were present for the launch. Hyderabad has become a hub for innovators and start – up ’s with over 8,000 start – up ’s and 75+ incubators, Hyderabad provides a thriving environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. Incentives, tax breaks, and streamlined regulatory frameworks attract and encourage the establishment and growth of start -ups.

With a staggering capacity of 108 beds, this new innovative space sets a precedent in the realm of co – living co – working spaces, solidifying Draper Start – up House as a pioneer in the global entrepreneurial landscape.

“ Hyderabad ’s burgeoning start – up ecosystem has captivated our attention, and we are thrilled to plant our roots in this vibrant city,” stated *Vikram Bharati, Founder of Draper start – up House *. “Our vision is to create a haven where entrepreneurs can thrive, collaborate, and innovate together, shaping the future of business globally” he added.

Designed to foster innovation and community building, the launch of this co – living & co – working space in Hyderabad marks a significant milestone in Draper start up House ‘s mission to empower entrepreneurs worldwide. Premier institutions like IIT- Hyderabad , IIIT-H, and ISB, along with organisations like RICH, TASK, TSIC, and T-Works, contribute to a diverse talent pool and foster innovation through partnerships and knowledge exchange.

“We believe in providing not just physical spaces but a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures start -ups from ideation to global expansion,” shared Karan Bahadur, Founder of Draper Start – up House . “This launch represents our commitment to supporting entrepreneurial endeavours, driving progress, and creating a dynamic global network of successful start – up ’s.

“Fuelling innovation, fostering connections, and celebrating diversity – our co – working co – living space in Hyderabad is where collaboration meets creativity, and dreams find a home. Elevate your productivity in a community that inspires success.” said Vinutha Naga Rallapali- Chief Community Officer, Draper Start – up House – Hyderabad .

Looking ahead, Draper start – up House is poised to expand globally, establishing co – living and co – working spaces in over 100 countries by 2030. Additionally, collaborations with global organizations and industry leaders aim to create an international Chamber of Commerce for start – up ’s, furthering the support and opportunities available to entrepreneurial ventures.