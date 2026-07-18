Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Daldal: 5 Best Performances of Birthday Girl Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

There are actors who act, and there are performers who make sure their intent is the hero. Bhumi Satish Pednekkar stepped into Bollywood with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and from her first film itself she ensured to headline films and series that carry meaning, intent and the power to cast a strong impression. On her birthday today, here’s looking at the top 5 performances that highlighted her range as a performer with potential.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

At times when it’s often considered safe to choose a commercial entertainer for a big-screen debut, Bhumi flipped the tables by headlining Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She stepped into the shoes of an overweight Sandhya, and addressed the concept of body positivity – all while keeping the element of entertainment intact.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi Pednekkar shared the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and played the leading lady in a daring film that revolved around the sensitive concept of erectile dysfunction. At times when actresses tap heavily into the commercial facet of cinema to stay relevant, Bhumi chose to talk about something that matters.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Bhumi headlined Toilet: Ek Prem Katha alongside Akshay Kumar and brought to the fore the issues surrounding hygiene and sanitation. The actress played Jaya Joshi, an educated, progressive, young woman from a village. Pednekkar’s character stood firm against rooted societal taboos and orthodox traditions, sparking a national dialogue.

Bheed (2023)

Bhumi made a thoughtful choice once again with Bheed, a drama film that talked about the migration that took place during the quarantine phase. In this powerful lockdown tale that is thought-provoking throughout, Pednekkar ditched the glamour once again to play Renu Sharma, a determined local medical practitioner.

Daldal (2026)

This year, Pednekkar returned to a creative space she is loved the most, thriller. She headlined Daldal, a psychological crime thriller series that offered her the ground to play DCP Rita Ferreira, who must battle a patriarchal mindset at work and her own imposter syndrome. The actress brought a terrifying stillness to her role as demanded by the character, making it work just how it should have been.

As a thinking actor, Bhumi Pednekkar has made sure to create a filmography that reflects her forward-thinking mind – and it’s working.