EaseMyTrip Launches Holiday Packages and Direct Buses to Ayodhya

Mumbai, January 27, 2024: EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, has unveiled its latest holiday packages to Ayodhya and Varanasi and direct buses to prominent religious destination, Ayodhya. With the inauguration of Ram Mandir, introducing these specially curated packages is the brand’s contribution towards this historic occasion. Being a homegrown brand, EaseMyTrip is committed towards promoting domestic destinations and extending its unwavering support to the country’s cultural diversity. Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to witness 100 million tourists visits per year.

The holiday packages offer a 3-night and 4-day stay in the holy city of Varanasi and the popular spiritual hub, Ayodhya. Starting from INR 13,899, these are inclusive of budget accommodation options, sightseeing of the prominent temples and tourist attractions, meals, and commuting. These exclusive tours are designed to provide unique spiritual and cultural experiences to travelers, providing them an opportunity to explore the alluring views of the ghats, witness the serene Ganga aarti, and deep-dive into the country’s mythology with the uncountable stories these cities stand strong and witnesses to. Direct buses to Ayodhya, starts from INR 900 and can be booked from EaseMyTrip’s and Yolobus Website and App. To further enhance the travel experiences of customers, the brand is offering exciting discounts and deals as well.

Speaking on the same, Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “The rising trend of religious tourism sees a surge in interest, especially towards India’s domestic destinations, supported by government initiatives. With the consecration of the Ram Mandir, heightened demand for Varanasi and Ayodhya prompted us to create special packages. As a homegrown and culturally connected brand, EaseMyTrip is dedicated to offering enriching travel experiences, aligning with the spiritual and cultural aspirations of our customers. These packages provide opportunities for travelers to embark on spiritually awakening journeys and forge mystical religious connections.’’

EaseMyTrip’s special holiday packages offer a seamless blend of spirituality, history, and tranquility. Introducing these exclusive packages reinforces the brand’s endeavour to provide unique and culturally relevant experiences to its customers.

This limited-time deal is available for tourists until March 31, 2024. To explore these religious destinations at unbeatable prices, visit the EaseMyTrip.com website or app to avail of these exclusive packages.