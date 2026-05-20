eClerx unifies AI leadership to deliver outcome-driven results at enterprise scale

Mumbai, May 20: eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a global leader in AI-powered analytics, digital operations, and business process management, today announced the formation of a unified AI organization to accelerate its enterprise AI strategy. John Flowers, former Head of BFSI at eClerx, will lead this new organization in partnership with Sanjay Kukreja, Chief Technology Officer, bringing together eClerx‘s AI investments, infrastructure, and go-to-market capabilities under a single, focused leadership structure.

The move reflects eClerx‘s conviction that the next wave of enterprise value creation is shifting away from open-ended transformation programs toward outcome–driven engagements. With its proven model of embedding AI directly into operational workflows, combined with its 25+ years of domain knowledge and process depth, the company offers a durable advantage that technology alone cannot replicate.

“Real advantage comes from combining AI with deep domain expertise, operational rigor, and the ability to deliver measurable outcomes at scale,” said John Flowers, Head of AI, eClerx. “Our clients need a partner who can take accountability for results within their actual operating environment. That’s what we’re purpose-built to do.”

That accountability is already evident in results, eClerx‘s Agentic AI deployments have brought significant automation savings, improvement in client NPS, and reduced time to market. These outcomes are enabled by eClerx‘s AI framework of operational knowledge, contextual intelligence, and AI orchestration, applied at enterprise scale.

Responsible AI deployment is central to that framework, in 2025, eClerx became one of the first five companies globally to achieve ISO 42001:2023 certification for responsible, secure, and ethical AI, a standard that mirrors the governance and compliance rigor eClerx applies on behalf of its clients every day. Additionally, Forrester recognized eClerx as a “Notable Provider” for AI consulting excellence and systems integration, reflecting the company’s ability to bridge strategy and execution.