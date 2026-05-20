Virgio Launches Theatre-Led Campaign Around ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Buzz

New Delhi, May 20 : Growster, an NCR-based independent creative agency, has produced a cinema ad campaign for fashion brand Virgio that played on theatre screens across India ahead of screenings of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The campaign, conceptualised and executed within 72 hours, drew on the cultural moment of the film’s release to create a parody-led, pattern-interrupting ad built specifically for the big-screen format.

The brief challenged Growster to capture the attention of a theatre audience, arguably one of the hardest audiences to reach, already primed for the main feature. The agency responded by building the campaign around the world of the film itself, casting a Meryl Streep lookalike and recreating Miranda Priestly’s iconic New York office in Gurugram, producing a 20-second spot designed to feel like part of the cinematic experience rather than an interruption to it.

The film was directed by Shruti Brahma and shot by cinematographer Sparsh Hasija.

Harshit Arora, CEO and Creative Director, Growster, said:

“The thinking behind the campaign leaned into Growster’s larger approach to moment marketing. Rather than treating culture as something brands simply react to, the agency sees cultural moments as opportunities to create experiences that feel naturally embedded in the way people already consume content and entertainment. “Moment marketing often becomes a race to post first. For us, the question is less about speed and more about relevance. We wanted to create something that felt like it belonged exactly where it appeared. If audiences are already entering a cultural moment, the brand should feel part of it rather than interrupting it,”

Shilpi Khan, Director- Brand Marketing, Virgio said,

“Virgio has always believed fashion should move at the speed of culture, and this campaign brought that philosophy to life perfectly. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 already driving conversations across audiences, Growster helped us tap into that moment in a way that felt entertaining, cinematic, and true to the Virgio voice. The team’s ability to conceptualise and execute the campaign within 72 hours while recreating such an iconic world was genuinely impressive. More than just an ad, this was a piece of culture-first storytelling designed to surprise audiences where they least expected it- on the big screen.”

For Growster, the campaign reflects a broader philosophy: that cultural relevance and creative agility are now non-negotiable for brands. In an environment where audiences are increasingly resistant to predictable advertising formats, the agency believes the competitive advantage lies in reading the moment and moving faster than the news cycle.