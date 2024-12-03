EKA Mobility Welcomes Tesla Veteran Sohel Merchant as Chief Innovation Officer

Tuesday, 3rd December 2024: EKA (Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), a leading electric mobility & technology company, is proud to announce the appointment of its Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), Mr. Sohel Merchant. This new appointment underlines how EKA as a brand is recognized globally and attracting top talents around the globe to make its mark in the EV industry worldwide.

Mr. Merchant has worked in the automotive industry for more than 20 years in the areas of Vehicle Engineering and Program Management. He holds professional experience in some of the most revolutionary companies, including Canoo Inc., Tesla, Faraday Future Inc., and the Ford Motor Company. Before EKA, he was the co-founder and CTO at Canoo, where he helped design innovative electric platforms and vehicles for the commercial sector, the US Department of Defence, and NASA. At Tesla, Mr. Merchant was involved in the design of Model S and Model X vehicles, which set up a new standard in design and performance.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Sohel Merchant stated, “I am honored to join EKA Mobility at such a transformative time in the EV industry. I look forward to working with the team to create great and valuable EV solutions.” Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman, EKA said, “We are excited to welcome Sohel Merchant as Chief Innovation Officer at EKA Mobility. With his invaluable global experience, Sohel joins EKA’s robust senior leadership team, which now stands as one of the strongest in the industry. Together with our global management team, EKA is well-positioned to lead the electric mobility revolution, delivering cutting-edge solutions and redefining the future of sustainable transportation.”

Mr. Merchant earned a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iowa. He is a professional with work experience across the international automotive industry, a strategic innovative thinker, a leader, and a doer. This is a major step in EKA’s evolution to define the next era of green mobility.