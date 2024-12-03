GoodLives Secures Rs. 1.1 Crore in Pre-Seed Funding to Transform Workplace Mental Health Solutions

New Delhi, 3rd December, 2024: The creative AI-powered platform for mental health and wellness, GoodLives, has announced that its ₹1.1 crore pre–seed financing round has closed successfully. With strategic contributions from IIM Lucknow, Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), and industry veterans Anupreet Singh, Deepak Motwani, and Abhishek Hota, Build3, a well-known social impact accelerator, led the round. For GoodLives, this investment represents a significant turning point in its mission to reimagine mental health care for workplaces in India and the USA.

GoodLives, which was founded by IIT Kharagpur graduates Sakshi Shah and Lawrance Bamania, has quickly become a game-changer in the mental health industry. With the help of AI-powered do-it-yourself workouts and expert therapy, the platform offers individualized and effective holistic health solutions. With a particular focus on large and mid-sized corporations, GoodLives is committed to enhancing employee engagement and wellbeing through tailored programs. The startup’s goal of making a positive social impact is furthered by providing a free community platform that reaches those looking for easily accessible tools and information for managing mental health.

In a statement, co-founder Sakshi Shah said, “This funding round underscores the growing importance of mental health in workplace culture. With this investment, we’re equipped to expand our reach and elevate our offerings, ensuring mental health support is both accessible and effective for all.” Co-founder Lawrance Bamania added, “Mental health is not just a personal mission for us; it’s a societal necessity. We aim to make mental well-being as integral to workplace culture as physical health. This funding enables us to move closer to that vision, driving meaningful change at scale.”

To ensure a smooth and significant user experience, the money infusion will be wisely used to improve the platform’s features and functionality. In order to reach a wider audience, GoodLives also intends to expand its activities and enter new markets. Through its programs, GoodLives has already raised awareness of mental health issues among more than 5 million people. Notably, the business has started a ground-breaking LinkedIn campaign to de-stigmatize discussions around mental health, and it has received a lot of praise for its creative awareness-raising strategy.