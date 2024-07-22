Elevate Your Interiors with Formica Cora™: A Symphony of Color-Matched Laminates

Formica, a pioneer in surfacing solutions, introduces Formica Cora™, a collection that redefines the aesthetic potential of high-pressure laminates with its innovative color-matched cores.

Seamless Elegance and Harmony

Imagine surfaces where the laminate and core blend seamlessly, eliminating unsightly black joint lines and creating a harmonious flow of color. The Formica Cora™ collection does just that, offering a sophisticated look that transforms any space.

The name Cora is inspired by Kore, the nickname of Persephone, the ancient Greek goddess of the soul. Much like its namesake, Formica Cora™ allows inner beauty to shine through, delivering unmatched grace and elegance to your interiors.

A Revolution in Design

At the heart of Formica’s laminates is a foundation of durability and quality. The Formica Cora™ collection, with its colored cores, showcases beauty from the inside out, embodying Formica’s mission of being “Makers of Change, One Surface at a Time.”

Available in six stunning core colors—White, Light Grey, Beige Yellow, Yellow Brown, Dark Brown, and Black—Formica Cora™ eliminates the distinct black lines traditionally seen in laminate surfaces. This innovation creates a visual perception of continuity, enhanced by a range of wood grains and new stone decors that inspire endless design possibilities.

Versatility for Every Space

Formica Cora™ laminates are perfect for both residential and commercial applications. Their ability to create seamless joints and edges, without the need for traditional edge banding, makes them ideal for cabinetry, shelves, wardrobes, and dining countertops. The result is a sleek, flawless finish that enhances the aesthetic appeal of any project.

Commitment to Excellence

“The Formica Cora™ collection represents another milestone for Formica, reflecting our dedication to excellence and innovation in surfacing materials,” says Mr. Ajay Khurana, MD, Formica India. “As we continue to evolve, we remain committed to meeting the growing needs and expectations of our customers across the region.”

Formica’s legacy of quality and innovation spans over 110 years. Since its inception in 1913, Formica has been at the forefront of design, thanks to its multidisciplinary team of experts worldwide. Today, Formica continues to lead with a commitment to sustainability, ensuring a thriving environment for the future.

Experience Formica Cora™

To truly appreciate the unique core colors of Formica Cora™, we invite you to visit Formica’s brand-new showroom at South Ex, New Delhi. For those unable to visit, you can request real samples through our website to see how Formica Cora™ can enhance and enrich your spaces.

Discover the elegance and innovation of Formica Cora™—where surface beauty meets core elegance.