Halsted Hampton Launches Revolutionary Cosmeceutical Line Under CEO Henry Pitchkhadze

Halsted Hampton, led by CEO Henry Pitchkhadze, has announced a revolutionary partnership with Israeli nanotechnology firm Nanosono, marking a significant expansion into the cosmeceutical market. This collaboration has birthed an innovative product line under the new premium brand “Béroche,” leveraging cutting-edge nanotechnology for unparalleled skincare solutions.

A Vision of Innovation and Excellence

Henry Pitchkhadze’s journey from managing a small textile business founded by his father to leading a global enterprise epitomizes innovation and excellence. Under his leadership, Halsted Hampton has transformed into a powerhouse spanning multiple industries, and now, with the advent of Béroche, it takes a bold step into the cosmeceutical domain.

Groundbreaking Partnership with Nanosono

On October 5, 2023, Halsted Hampton unveiled its collaboration with Nanosono, an Israeli nanotechnology company renowned for its QUACTIV™ Technology. This partnership, valued at over €100 million, aims to create a pioneering cosmeceutical product line that promises to set new standards in skincare.

Introducing the ‘Béroche’ Brand

Béroche, the high-end brand born from this partnership, offers a range of products crafted from natural ingredients and premium fragrances. These products, designed to address various skin, hair, and nail concerns, are overseen by The Solfay Group, Halsted Hampton’s healthcare division managed by Henry Pitchkhadze.

Comprehensive Skincare Solutions

The Béroche line targets a variety of common skin conditions, including:

Diabetic and chronic wounds

Burns

Scar treatment

Infections

Anti-mycotic treatment

Acne-prone skin

Psoriasis

Seborrhea

Atopic dermatitis

Onychomycosis

Skin aging

Innovative Formulations and Benefits

Béroche products feature a blend of anti-inflammatory botanicals, patented antimicrobials, and premium fragrances, offering antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and regenerative properties. These formulations provide dual action by preventing infections and enhancing the normal functionality and appearance of the skin.

Halsted Hampton’s healthcare offerings also cater to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, surgeries, laboratories, and food establishments, ensuring high-quality care and comfort in a safe and clean environment.

Nanosono’s Advanced Technology

Nanosono, led by CEO Ori Bar Chaim, has developed antimicrobial materials that eliminate pathogens in both medical and industrial settings. Their advanced technology and patented formulations, featuring a proprietary active ingredient and a unique combination of antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agents, are integral to the effectiveness of the Béroche line.

Future Expansion Plans

Beyond its initial offerings, Béroche plans to introduce high-end hair care, face care, and body care products with unique fragrances. Starting in 2025, Béroche will open boutique shops across Europe and the Middle East and offer franchise opportunities to expand its reach. Premium Béroche products will be available for purchase on the Béroche website and in pharmacies across Europe, making high-quality skincare solutions accessible to a broader audience.

A Legacy of Innovation

Halsted Hampton’s roots trace back to a textile business established by Mourad Pitchkhadze. Under Henry’s leadership, the company has expanded its operations across four continents and diversified into industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, real estate, and finance. Henry’s commitment to ethical standards and charitable contributions has fostered a culture of innovation and excellence at Halsted Hampton.

The new Béroche line exemplifies Henry Pitchkhadze’s vision of combining advanced technology with premium ingredients to create effective and luxurious skincare solutions, reinforcing Halsted Hampton’s position as a leader in innovation and quality.