EUROBOND launches EURODUAL, becomes one of the first Indian Brands to produce Engineered Solid Panels

India, Dec 09th: Euro Panel Products Ltd, the parent company behind EUROBOND – one of the leading Metal Composite Panel Brands in India, today launched EURODUAL, a pre-coated engineered solid panel crafted for superior surface quality and structural performance. The introduction of EuroDual also makes Euro Panel Products Ltd one of the first Indian companies to launch Engineered Solid Panels that laminate two solid sheets together, marking it as a significant milestone for the facade industry of India.

EURODUAL will be produced at the company’s Umbergaon facility that houses a state-of-the-art continuous coil coating technology. What sets EURODUAL apart are its enhanced mechanical rigidity and stability along with customised colour coating on both sides,makes it ideal for facades, and especially perforated claddings, terrace and balcony enclosures which are visible from both exteriors and interiors. EURODUAL is also exceptionally weather resistant, has excellent colour retention and long-term durability. It is produced with marine-grade 3105 and 5005 aluminium alloys, The launch of EURODUAL also highlights Euro Panel Products Ltd’s diversification into solid claddings, its wide array of products contributing to growth in both domestic and international markets.

Mr. Divyam Shah, Whole Time Director and CFO at Euro Panel Products Limited, remarked at the launch, saying, “We are proud to launch EURODUAL and bring our vision to life, of enhancing the industry standards. We have always been a customer-first company, and considering the consistent market demands for solid claddings, we now have a wide range of offerings that align well with our users’ expectations. It is also a testament to the highly efficient R&D capabilities at Eurobond to go beyond the expectations; growing our portfolio of fire-safe claddings that are equipped with perfect flatness, exceptional stiffness, 100% recyclability, and the infinite colour combinations on both sides — aspects that will drive creativity in the facades industry.”

Apart from strength, durability and superior aesthetics, EURODUAL comes equipped with a unique dual-finish technology that allows two different finishes on either surfaces. Furthermore, each side can be customised independently with advanced coil coating, ensuring long-term colour stability, weather resistance and design flexibility. EURODUAL is available for large sizes and formats, offers 15 and 20 years of warranty, aligning it as the ideal choice for demanding urban and coastal applications. The extensive warranty of EURODUAL is made possible with Euro Panel Product Ltd’s NABL accreditation for in-house colour coil testing and performance under ISO/IEC 17025 standards, highlighting the firm’s focus on producing superior quality products.

EURODUAL can be easily formed into curves, folds, and complex geometries, empowering iconic architecture with the durability modern structures demand. It allows controlled light, enhanced privacy, and ventilation without compromising visual appeal from any angle. Its exceptional rigidity and dimensional stability leads to the creation of large-format tray and cassette installations with fewer joints, contributing to much cleaner aesthetics. The marine-grade alloys ensure exceptional corrosion resistance, while the panel’s stable performance under wind loads and architectural stresses guarantees lasting structural integrity — aspects that would align with customer demand, and drive scalability in the coming period.