Everything You Need to Know About Mysore Saree Udyog

For nearly nine decades, Mysore Saree Udyog has been a revered heritage institution within the Indian Ethnic fashion landscape. Founded in 1932, this family-led business, spearheaded by the Talera family, commenced its journey with a primary focus on manufacturing and supplying genuine gold threads, referred to as Jari/Zari, in bulk. Responding to the changing dynamics of the market, the enterprise embraced innovation by diversifying into the wholesale trade of silk yarn and fabric. Subsequently, the company entered the retail sector to remain in sync with the dynamic trends prevalent in the industry. Managed adeptly by Kamlesh Talera, Dinesh Talera, Anil Sancheti, Aditya Talera, Roshni Talera, Anuj Talera, and Dhruv Talera, the company is currently under the guidance of the second and third generations of the Talera family. These individuals have immersed themselves in the realm of Indian ethnic fashion throughout their lives, ensuring efficient management of the business.

Mysore Saree Udyog offers a variety of sarees, including:

Handloom sarees: These sarees are woven by hand using traditional techniques, which makes them unique and valuable.

Designer sarees : These sarees are designed by professional designers and often feature intricate embroidery, embellishments, and other details.

Sarees from different regions: They offer sarees from various regions in India, each with its own unique style and weaving techniques.

Fabrics: They also sell fabrics by the meter, allowing customers to create their custom sarees or other garments.

Why should you consider buying from Mysore Saree Udyog?

Wide variety of sarees: They offer a large selection of sarees from different regions and styles.

Claims to be authentic: They claim to sell authentic handloom sarees and sarees from specific regions.

Online shopping convenience: You can shop from the comfort of your home and have the sarees delivered to your doorstep.

Competitive prices: They claim to offer competitive prices on their sarees.

Things to consider before buying a saree online:

Do your research : Before buying from any online retailer, it is important to do your research and read reviews from other customers.

Check the return and exchange policy: Make sure you understand the return and exchange policy before making a purchase.

Consider the quality : It is difficult to assess the quality of the sarees online, so be cautious and read reviews if possible.

Compare prices: Compare prices with other online retailers before making a purchase.

Overall, Mysore Saree Udyog offers a wide variety of sarees at competitive prices. However, there are some concerns about the quality of the sarees and the lack of information available online. It is important to do your research and consider all of the pros and cons before making a purchase.

