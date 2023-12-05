EXACT Sports Empowering Youth Athletes Announces Selective Program to Showcase Rising Star Athletes

(Chicago, Illinois) – DECEMBER 5TH, 2023 – EXACT Sports, an organization that empowers youth athletes to be the best versions of themselves, has officially announced the 2023 EXACT 11 International program, a selective soccer initiative designed to showcase and develop the most talented young athletes from across the nation. The program is the culmination of the rigorous selection process during EXACT’s renowned Academic 50 ID Camps, which took place in eight national locations this summer.

College soccer coaches from top-tier institutions have identified and nominated standout players to form the EXACT 11 among thousands of participants. From December 11th through the 15th, the athletes exclusively selected will travel to Barcelona and throughout Spain. These star athletes will receive training from esteemed coaches affiliated with English Premier League and La Liga clubs. Beyond the training grounds, the athletes will immerse themselves in cultural tours and engage in competitive matches against formidable local club teams.

As the only camp to receive funding from both the NCAA and the National Institute of Health, EXACT Sports provides a unique experience for athletes. They participate in meeting college coaches, one-on-one coach evaluations, recruitment education, college-level training, and the use of game-play footage. With more than 1,000 Division 1, 2, 3, and NCAA coaches attending EXACT’s showcase camps every year, EXACT Sports soccer programming provides a unique and desirable experience for those athletes hoping to have a successful recruiting season.

The first group of EXACT 11 athletes will embark on their transformative journey this December, with a subsequent trip planned for March. This program marks a significant milestone for EXACT Sports and sets a new standard for aspiring soccer professionals.

“We are thrilled to offer this extraordinary opportunity to the nation’s best young soccer talent,” said Sam Morgan, Managing Director of EXACT Sports. “The EXACT 11 International program is not just about playing soccer; it’s about opening doors to global experiences that these athletes will carry with them for a lifetime.”

About EXACT Sports:

EXACT Sports is a leader in athletic development and collegiate sports placement, providing young athletes with the tools, resources, and opportunities to excel both academically and athletically. With a focus on comprehensive growth, EXACT Sports offers a range of camps, showcases, and programs that pave the way for success at the collegiate level and beyond.

To learn more about EXACT Sports and the EXACT 11 program, please visit: https://exactsports.com/ soccer/