Experience the Spirit of Maharashtra at Akhaad, A Celebration of Authentic Flavours at Sayaji Hotel Pune

Aug 3: Before Maharashtra embraces the sacred month of Shravan, there comes a time-honoured tradition of gathering with family and friends over a lavish feast. Celebrating this cherished custom, Sayaji Hotel Pune presents Akhaad, an immersive Maharashtrian food festival from July 31 to August 16 at Portico.

More than just a food festival, Akhaad is a tribute to Maharashtra’s rich culinary heritage, bringing together robust spices, regional recipes, and the warmth of traditional hospitality. Every dish tells a story, from the fiery kitchens of Kolhapur to the flavours of the Konkan coast, offering guests an authentic taste of the state’s diverse gastronomic culture.

The specially curated menu showcases iconic delicacies including the spicy Mutton Saoji, crispy Bombil Rawa Fry, flavour-packed Chicken Malvani Tikka, fragrant Bombay Chicken Biryani, and the beloved festive dessert Puran Poli. Elevating the experience further is the live Ghar Ka Chulha counter, where freshly prepared Pithla, Jhunka, and rustic Jowari Chi Bhakar recreate the comforting flavours of a traditional Maharashtrian home.

Whether you’re rediscovering nostalgic favourites or experiencing Maharashtra’s cuisine for the very first time, Akhaad promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, tradition, and exceptional flavours.

When :- July 31 – August 16, 2026 | Dinner :- 7 – 11pm

Where :- Portico at Sayaji Hotel, Pune