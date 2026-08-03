ProfileTap Brings NFC Business Cards, Creator Profiles and QR Safety Tags Onto One Digital Profile Platform

An India-built platform where one account powers every digital profile you own — business card, pet tag, vehicle sticker, travel tag and kids’ safety band — with honest, clearly stated pricing.

Mumbai, India — Somewhere in your desk drawer, there is probably a rubber-banded stack of visiting cards you will never look at again. India prints millions of them every year, and most are obsolete within months — a number changes, a designation shifts, an office moves, and a whole box of fresh cards becomes scrap. ProfileTap , a digital identity platform built in India, started with that small everyday waste and ended up tackling something larger: no platform anywhere, Indian or global, lets one person manage every identity they actually carry — professional, personal, and family — in a single place.

The product itself is simple to explain. Every ProfileTap card carries an NFC chip and a QR code linked to a live digital profile. Tap the card on any modern smartphone, or scan the code, and the other person sees your name, business, contact details, social links and a one-tap “Save Contact” button. Neither side needs to install an app.

Why We Started

Founder Hariom Shah noticed two gaps at once. Global players — Linktree, HiHello, Popl — had proven the digital identity product works: polished profiles, real analytics, genuine utility. But they were designed for Western markets, priced in dollars, and disconnected from how India actually networks. Most local alternatives, meanwhile, offered far less — typically a static profile parked behind a QR code, and not much else.

The second gap bothered him more. Every player in the category, global or local, was building for exactly one audience: business networking.

“Your identity doesn’t stop at your job title,” says Shah. “The same person who needs a visiting card also has a pet who could get lost, a car that gets blocked in parking, a child going to school, luggage on a train, aging parents. Why should each of those need a different app, a different account, a different subscription?”

That question became the product. ProfileTap runs as one platform across seven segments of life — professionals, creators, businesses, pets, vehicles, travel, and family & kids safety — so one account stretches from a metal NFC business card to a child’s safety wristband, without ever switching platforms.

Tap or scan: every ProfileTap card opens a live digital profile — no app needed on either phone.

Five Problems, Solved on One Platform

Fragmented identity tools. An Indian family juggling a business-card app, a pet-tag service and a vehicle QR sticker today deals with three vendors, three logins, and often three subscriptions. ProfileTap folds all seven segments into one dashboard and one account.

Paper cards go stale. A ProfileTap digital visiting card updates in real time. Change your number, role or company once, and every card you have ever handed out reflects it instantly. No reprinting, ever.

Dishonest pricing in the category. The market is crowded with “lifetime free” and “lifetime validity” claims that quietly collapse into paywalls, renewal fees or dead products. ProfileTap refuses to make a lifetime promise it cannot keep. Instead it states its terms plainly: every networking card is a one-time purchase that includes seven full years of the Pro plan — a defined, honest commitment — with a free-forever basic plan open to anyone. No hidden walls, no bait-and-switch.

Everyday safety gaps. The QR safety range is built around real Indian life: pet tags that let a finder reach the owner instantly, luggage tags for travellers, kids’ safety wristbands, and vehicle stickers that let a stranger contact a car owner about a blocked vehicle through a masked call — the owner’s actual number is never exposed.

Small businesses struggling to be found. NFC review standees and stickers for shop counters make it effortless for a happy customer to leave a Google review in seconds — helping local salons, clinics and stores build an online reputation the honest way.

Analytics That Show the Card Working

A paper card disappears the moment it changes hands. A ProfileTap card reports back. The dashboard shows every tap and scan, profile views over time, which links people actually open, and how many saved your contact — broken down per card, so a sales team or a shop owner can see exactly which card, standee or sticker is earning its keep.

Pro users go further with lead capture: a visitor can share their own details back in one step, turning a quick tap at an expo or a shop counter into a follow-up-ready lead instead of a forgotten face.

The ProfileTap analytics dashboard: taps, scans, profile views, link clicks and captured leads — per card, in real time.

What Buyers Should Know

Seven segments, one account — business cards, creator profiles, business tools, pet tags, vehicle stickers, travel tags, and family & kids safety products.

NFC + QR in every card — works with any modern smartphone; the receiver never needs an app.

A live profile you edit anytime — photo, contacts, social links, WhatsApp, payment links, and Save Contact. Anyone can create a digital business card free in minutes.

Transparent, one-time pricing — networking cards include seven years of Pro, stated up front; safety products are one-time purchases with no subscription, ever. Full range at the ProfileTap store .

Multi-language profiles — built for India’s linguistic diversity, so a profile can speak the customer’s language.

Lead capture and analytics — professionals see who viewed their profile and capture leads from every interaction.

Made for Indian commerce — INR pricing, GST invoicing, prepaid nationwide delivery, and WhatsApp-native sharing.

About the Founder

Hariom Shah is a senior full-stack engineer with over fourteen years of experience building software products. His conviction behind ProfileTap is that digital identity should work like infrastructure — owned, not rented — and that it should cover a whole life, not just a job title.

“Global platforms proved the product; we’re building it the way India needs it,” Shah says. “All seven sides of your life, one platform, and pricing that tells you the truth. Seven years means seven years — we’d rather make an honest promise than a fake lifetime one.”

About ProfileTap

ProfileTap (profiletap.io) is a digital identity platform built in India, offering NFC digital visiting cards, creator profiles, QR safety tags for pets, vehicles, travel and families, and Google review-collection tools for local businesses — seven segments on one platform. Every physical product works standalone with a transparent one-time purchase, with optional plans for users who want advanced analytics, lead capture and team features.

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