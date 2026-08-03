HindSe Partners with Marcadors Marketing to Drive Digital Transformation of Rural Microfinance in India

New Delhi / Noida,August 2026 – HindSe , the fast-growing lending brand of Weldon Fincap Pvt. Ltd., an RBI-registered NBFC, has announced a strategic partnership with Marcadors Marketing Pvt. Ltd. , a Noida-based branding and marketing intelligence studio, appointing the agency as its official digital partner. HindSe began its journey in microfinance and has since expanded into Personal Loans. The engagement will see Marcadors lead HindSe’s 360 degree Branding and Digital Marketing as the lender scales its financial inclusion mission across India.

Bridging India’s Credit Gap, One Woman at a Time

Founded by Nainna Guptaa, who holds a management degree from Boston University and a finance degree from NMIMS, HindSe was born out of a simple but urgent observation: millions of Indians, especially women in villages and semi-urban pockets, remain trapped between exploitative private lenders and formal banks that deny loans without collateral.

HindSe set out to change that. Starting with a team of just three, the organisation has grown to a workforce of 75 members serving a client base of more than 10,000 borrowers. Its product suite, which began with mahila group loans, startup loans, and medical loans designed for women entrepreneurs, has now expanded with the launch of Personal Loans, as the company moves towards complete digitalization of its lending ecosystem.

“When women are empowered, entire communities thrive,” says Nainna Guptaa, who founded HindSe and serves as Director of Weldon Fincap. “Every loan we disburse is a step towards financial independence for a family that the formal system left behind. With Marcadors as our digital partner, we want that story to reach every corner of India.”

Leadership Built on Two Decades of Lending Expertise

HindSe’s operations are led by Business Head Mukesh Soni, a financial services veteran with over 1U years of experience across CitiFinancial, HSBC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and nearly a decade at axio (formerly Capital Float), one of India’s first fintech NBFCs. At HindSe, he is building the microfinance and personal loan business from the ground up, with a pan-India expansion roadmap.

“Technology is the great equalizer in lending,” says Mukesh Soni. “Our goal is to combine the trust of community-based microfinance with the speed and transparency of a digital-first ecosystem. This partnership accelerates that journey.”

Marcadors: Purpose Meets Performance

For Marcadors Marketing, which has served more than 100 brands across India, the US, UK, Canada, and the UAE, the partnership reflects the agency’s growing footprint in the BFSI and social impact space.

“Some partnerships are about marketing. This one is about a mission,” says Dr. Aman Kumar Singh Rathore, Founder and CEO of Marcadors Marketing. “HindSe is solving a real problem at the grassroot level. Our job is to give a brand that is already changing lives the digital presence, reach, and position it truly deserves.”

Under the mandate, Marcadors will deliver 360 degree Branding and Digital Marketing for HindSe, spanning brand strategy, digital ecosystem, and content, as the lender deepens its presence in underserved markets.

About HindSe

HindSe is the lending brand of Weldon Fincap Pvt. Ltd., an RBI-registered NBFC headquartered in New Delhi. HindSe began with microfinance, providing affordable group loans, startup loans, and medical loans to underserved communities across India with a focus on empowering rural women entrepreneurs, and has now expanded into Personal Loans. The brand serves 10,000+ clients and is building a fully digital lending ecosystem. Learn more at hindse.co.in .

About Marcadors Marketing

Marcadors Marketing Pvt. Ltd. is a branding and marketing intelligence studio headquartered in Noida, India, serving 100+ brands across India, the US, UK, Canada, and the UAE. The agency partners with businesses across BFSI, D2C, healthcare, SaaS, real estate, and the social impact sector to build brands that grow with purpose.

Media Contact: Marcadors Marketing Pvt. Ltd. Sector 135, Noida, India