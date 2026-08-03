Jyotiraditya Scindia Launches Rohini Rana’s ‘Memories on a Platter: My Fusion Cookbook’

New Delhi, Aug 03: Oxford Bookstore, in association with Penguin Random House India, unveiled Memories on a Platter: My Fusion Cookbook, the much-awaited third cookbook by acclaimed author and gastronome Rohini Rana, at a distinguished literary and culinary evening held at Mantra, The Park, New Delhi. The book was officially launched by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon‘ble Minister of Communications, Government of India, in the presence of Shyam Saran, former Foreign Secretary of India and former Ambassador to Nepal and Swagat Sengupta, CEO Oxford Bookstores and Parag Sahwney, General Manager, The Park, New Delhi in the presence of eminent diplomats, senior military officials, policymakers, authors, hospitality leaders, members of the publishing fraternity and media.

Hosted by Priti Paul, Director, Oxford Bookstore, and Gen. Gaurav Shumsher Jung Bahadur Rana (Retd.), Former Chief of Army Staff, Nepal, the launch celebrated not only the arrival of a new cookbook but also the enduring role of food in preserving culture, history and personal memories.

The audience was further addressed by Shyam Saran, former Foreign Secretary of India and former Ambassador to Nepal to reflect on the deep cultural ties between India and Nepal and the significance of preserving shared culinary traditions.

Organised in association with Royal Fables, Kitchen of the Kings, and Indri Single Malt, the event brought together literature, diplomacy and gastronomy in an elegant celebration of heritage and storytelling.

A Book That Tells Stories Through Food

Following the success of her award-winning books The Rana Cookbook: Recipes from the Palaces of Nepal (2021) and The Nepal Cookbook: 108 Regional Recipes (2024), Rohini Rana returns with Memories on a Platter, a deeply personal work that chronicles a lifetime of culinary experiences spanning India, Nepal and destinations across the globe.

Rather than being a conventional recipe book, Memories on a Platter is a memoir woven through food. The collection draws inspiration from Rana’s childhood in India, her years within Nepal‘s illustrious Rana family after her marriage in 1977, and the diverse cuisines she encountered while accompanying her husband on diplomatic and military assignments around the world.

The book revives forgotten recipes from feudal India, heirloom dishes from Nepal‘s Rana households, flavours once crafted by the khansamas of the British Raj, and treasured family recipes, while introducing contemporary interpretations inspired by international cuisines. Every recipe reflects a journey, a memory and a cultural exchange, thoughtfully adapted to suit today’s palate while preserving its authenticity.

Celebrating Heritage Through Cuisine

Addressing the gathering, Rohini Rana shared that the inspiration behind the book came from the belief that every meal tells a story and every recipe carries memories across generations.

Speaking about the significance of culinary traditions, she reflected on how kitchens have always been spaces where history, culture and family legacies are preserved. She described Memories on a Platter as a tribute to the people, places and experiences that have shaped her life, emphasizing that fusion cuisine is not merely about blending flavours but about bringing together cultures with respect and understanding.

The speakers at the event highlighted the importance of documenting culinary heritage as an integral part of preserving cultural identity. They noted that books such as Memories on a Platter serve as valuable archives of traditions that might otherwise be lost over time.

An Evening of Literature, Diplomacy and Gastronomy

The evening commenced with visual presentations showcasing Rohini Rana’s previous award-winning publications before welcoming the Chief Guest. The formal programme featured the ceremonial unveiling of the book by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, remarks by CEO, Oxford Bookstore Swagat Sengupta, addresses by distinguished guests and reflections from the author.

Following the launch, guests were invited to experience a specially curated Nepali Fusion Menu designed by Chef Nakul Puranik and his culinary team at The Park. Inspired by recipes featured in the book, the menu offered a contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian and Nepali flavours, allowing attendees to experience the essence of the book beyond its pages.

The evening concluded with an author interaction and book signing session, where guests had the opportunity to meet Rohini Rana and receive signed copies of Memories on a Platter.