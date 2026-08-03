Robo Knights Crowned Champions as DSC 2026 Redefines Futuristic Education in Rajasthan

JODHPUR, August 3rd, 2026 — Over five roaring, high-octane days, the campus of Our Lady of Pillar Convent School transformed into an electrifying arena where bytes met brilliance, and the future of education in Rajasthan took a massive, leap forward.

The DaVinci SoccerBot Championship (DSC) 2026 reached its thrilling finale on July 31, capping off an unprecedented tech spectacle that left thousands spellbound. In a heart-stopping 5–4 penalty shootout victory, team Robo Knights edged out The Nova Strikers to lift the championship trophy, cementing their name in the region’s technological lore.

The arena packed a deafening roar of chants, applause, and excitement from passionate students, proud parents, and tech enthusiasts. The high-profile grand finale was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Chief Guest Ms. Shamim Bano (Block Education Officer, Luni), Mr. Ranjeet Joshi (President, Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association), Mr. Nathusingh Rathore (Additional Advocate General, Govt. of Rajasthan), Fr. Jose (former Principal of St. Paul School), and Mr. Puri (Advocate).

Media veterans present at the venue echoed a unanimous verdict: Rajasthan had never witnessed an educational or sporting event of this scale or intensity.

This landmark tournament brought together 14 elite, qualified teams from the region’s premier institutions, including St. Anthony’s Convent School, St. Paul’s School (Gangana Road and Shastri Nagar branches), St. Patrick’s Vidya Bhawan, Sainik School, Hanwant Chopasni Sr. Sec. School, Sardar Doon School, Neerja Modi School, and the host school, Our Lady of Pillar Convent School.

These weren’t off-the-shelf remote-controlled toys. Every robot on the pitch was built from scratch. Partnering with International STEAM Research (ISR) USA, students spent three months designing sleek chassis, wiring custom circuits, calibrating sensors, and fine-tuning tactical algorithms to ensure their bots could dodge, pass, and shoot under extreme pressure.

“We are privileged and honoured to host these prestigious schools,” said Sr. Mayuri Solanki, Principal of Our Lady of Pillar Convent School. “It is not just about winning the championship; everyone who went through this creative process is a winner.”

As knockout rounds progressed, speed, agility, and manoeuvring kept the crowd on its feet. Precision passes and lightning-fast counter-attacks drew thunderous applause before four powerhouse teams clawed their way into the high-stakes semi-finals: Bot Blasters, Robo Knights, The Nova Strikers, and Regal Hunters.

The final showdown between Robo Knights and The Nova Strikers was a tension-filled masterclass in tactical control. Robo Knights drew first blood early, piercing through The Nova Strikers’ defence with a razor-sharp strike. The Nova Strikers struck back with relentless counter-offensives, finally finding an equalizer before the final whistle.

With the score locked after extra time, the championship hung on a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Executing precision strikes under immense pressure, Robo Knights sealed their iconic 5–4 victory after a single missed penalty shot by Nova Strikers, claiming the title of undisputed DaVinci SoccerBot Champions of 2026.

“This is a groundbreaking paradigm shift,” noted a senior media correspondent covering the event. “Young children aren’t just consuming technology here, they are actively creating it!”

While Robo Knights took home the trophy, the broader victory belonged to the host institution. Long celebrated for academic excellence, Our Lady of Pillar Convent School demonstrated its visionary commitment to experiential, forward-thinking education.

Through a robust four-year partnership with ISR USA, the school has seamlessly integrated futuristic AI-STEAM learning into its curriculum, directly aligning with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Inside the state-of-the-art ISR AI-STEAM Lab, students routinely apply design thinking, robotics, IoT, and coding to real-world challenges.

“This championship highlighted what truly sets the school apart: a deeply progressive management committed to nurturing future-ready, mindful problem-solvers,” stated Dr. George Panicker, Founder & CEO of International STEAM Research.

Beyond code and kinetic energy, the event beautifully integrated music and dance, embodying UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), and Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9).

As the curtains fell on DSC 2026, one message echoed across Rajasthan: the future of education has arrived, and these young innovator-athletes are leading the charge.