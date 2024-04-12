Barbeque Nation at Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur, hosts Shaam-e-Awadh Food Festival from 5th April to 14th April 2024. This culinary extravaganza promises its patrons a delectable journey through the rich and royal flavours of Awadhi cuisine.

Originating from the royal kitchens of the Nawabs of Awadh, and famously known for their culinary mastery & aromatic delights, the Shaam-e-Awadh Food Festival at Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur’s BBQ Nation celebrates the heritage and tradition of Awadhi cuisine. Renowned for its kebabs, biryanis, kormas, and decadent desserts, Awadhi cuisine is a symphony of flavours that delights the palate and leaves a lasting impression on its connoisseurs.

Chef Kishan Gunjal, Executive Chef at Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur said, “We are thrilled to bring the Shaam-e-Awadh Food Festival to Barbeque Nation at Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur, where every dish is meticulously crafted to showcase the rich culinary heritage of Awadh. This festival is a tribute to the centuries-old traditions and flavours of Awadhi cuisine, and we invite food enthusiasts and connoisseurs to join us for an unforgettable dining experience.”

Shaam-e-Awadh Food Festival’s concept at BBQ Nation, Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur, revolves around capturing the essence of Awadhi cuisine, offering diners an immersive experience of the cultural and culinary traditions of the region. From the royal Awadhi-themed decor, inclusive of decors such as entrance decor, ambience lighting, themed props, and cultural displays, to the staff adorned in traditional attire, every aspect of this glorious evenings is designed to transport guests to the royal courts of Awadh.

Event– Shaam-e-Awadh

Date and timing– 5th April to 14th April 2024

Venue– Barbeque Nation, Sayaji Hotel, Kolhapur