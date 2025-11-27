Expression 360 Powers the Complete ESTIC 2025 Experience, Bringing IMAGINE–INNOVATE–INSPIRE to Life for Viksit Bharat 2047

The Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025), held from 3rd–5th November at Bharat Mandapam, concluded with strong participation from scientific institutions, government representatives, industry leaders, innovators, researchers, and international delegates. Designed as one of its kind in India’s technology and innovation landscape, the conclave stood out for its unprecedented scale — 13 ministries and national science agencies collaborating on a single platform — a scale made possible through Expression 360’s unified execution approach across all physical, digital, and experiential layers of the event.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the conclave in the presence of Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Nobel Laureate Sir Andre Geim, and other dignitaries. Over three days, ESTIC 2025 presented 11 thematic sessions, each aligned with India’s future-oriented innovation priorities — and each supported by venue environments meticulously engineered and executed by Expression 360. Every session space, debate platform, and high-level engagement zone was structured to enable clarity, depth, and uninterrupted scientific dialogue.

A notable highlight was the Cultural Performance by Grammy Award winner Dr. Ricky Kej and his team, staged within an immersive and acoustically refined environment designed by Expression 360. The DeepTech Start-up Showcase featuring 30 innovators also stood out — supported by Expression 360’s coordinated infrastructure, digital integration, curated layouts, and high-engagement pavilion architecture designed for strong visibility and interaction.

The thematic sessions covering quantum science, AI, biotechnology, space technologies, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, agriculture innovation, health tech, blue economy, digital communications, and energy–environment systems were presented across multiple halls. Expression 360 ensured aligned theme zones, unified visual identity, intuitive wayfinding, and smooth attendee movement — enabling the large-scale multi-hall environment to function as a single coherent ecosystem.

At the centre of the event’s success was Expression 360’s complete command over end-to-end execution. The agency led every structural, experiential, and communication component — including large-scale fabrication, venue architecture, hall engineering, branding systems, thematic installations, LED walls, digital content grids, registration systems, directional mapping, and logistical coordination. Every component — from the largest plenary stage to the smallest information panel — was synchronised through Expression 360’s integrated planning.

As India strengthens its research and innovation framework, ESTIC 2025 also highlighted national initiatives such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development & Innovation Fund. Discussions reflected India’s exponential growth in R&D capacity — patent filings rising 17-fold, doubling of R&D expenditure in a decade, and the growth of India’s 6,000+ deep-tech startup ecosystem.

The bio-economy’s rise from $10 billion (2014) to $140 billion (2025) reflected the nation’s innovation-driven growth. Inclusivity was deeply embedded in the narrative — women’s patent filings surging from fewer than 100 to over 5,000 per year, 43% women representation in STEM, and strong participation of women researchers and entrepreneurs.

Youth innovation continued to grow through 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, STEM education through NEP 2020, and the expansion of premier institutions — 7 IITs and 16 IIITs.

Reflecting on Expression 360’s leadership role, Mr. Mohit Gupta, MD & CEO, Expression 360, said:“ESTIC 2025 brought together ministries, scientific institutions, innovators, and national stakeholders on an unprecedented scale. Expression 360 delivered every element of the event — every structure, every design, every environment, every digital layer. Our objective was to ensure clarity, continuity and precision across all three days. We are privileged to have supported an event of such national importance.”

ESTIC 2025 concluded as a landmark innovation platform — one of its kind and one of the biggest ever in the technology space, thanks to the extensive multi-ministry participation and the seamless operational foundation created by Expression 360.

The conclave’s success reinforced Expression 360’s capability to deliver high-impact national events with unmatched precision, coordination, and creative depth.