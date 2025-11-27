IIT Mandi Invites Applications for Short-Term Skill-Enrichment Courses for Winter Break 2025

Mumbai, Nov 27: The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi), one of India’s leading IITs, through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), is pleased to announce a new series of short-term, high-impact certificate courses scheduled for the Winter Semester Break 2025. Reinforcing the Institute’s commitment to nurturing industry-ready talent, these courses will be held on campus beginning in the second week of December 2025.

This program, offered by CCE, aims to enhance the practical competencies of participants, who will gain deeper technical expertise through hands-on training. The program is designed for students, researchers, educators, and working professionals from across India. Participants will gain direct exposure to state-of-the-art laboratories, receive expert faculty mentorship, and engage in real-world problem-solving environments, ensuring an immersive and application-focused learning experience.

Key Highlights of the Winter Break Courses

The Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) is offering three specialized short-term programmes focused on emerging and industry-relevant domains. Details of the courses are as follows:

1. Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Course:

This comprehensive programme offers an in-depth understanding of electric mobility, including EV fundamentals, vehicle architecture, hybrid systems, battery technology, and live practical demonstrations.

2. Statistical Data Analysis and Deep Learning 2.0:

An advanced course that integrates theoretical concepts with hands-on training in machine learning, neural networks, and contemporary deep learning architecture. Participants will gain exposure to modern analytical tools and practical applications.

3. Advanced Optical Diagnostic Techniques:

A specialized programme focusing on state-of-the-art optical instrument, laser-based diagnostic tools, spectroscopy methods, and their applications in scientific research.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, extended a heartfelt welcome and said “At IIT Mandi, our foremost priority is to equip students and professionals with the skills and mind-set needed to excel in a rapidly evolving career landscape. The Winter Break courses initiative has been thoughtfully designed to strengthen this objective. By engaging directly with electric vehicles, deep learning models, and advanced optical systems, learners develop practical competencies that industries increasingly demand. As industries demand people with core problem-solving abilities and more, that’s the gap we’re aiming to bridge. Through CCE, our aim is not just to help participants strengthen their technical knowledge but also to empower participants to step into emerging roles with confidence and contribute meaningfully to the technologies shaping the future.”

Dr. Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), IIT Mandi, said, “CCE at IIT Mandi is committed to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. These short-term courses are structured to deliver hands-on, application-oriented training in areas that are shaping the future of technology and research. We encourage students, researchers, and professionals to take advantage of these unique learning opportunities offered during the winter break.”

IIT Mandi is not just a centre of academics, but also a hub for all-around development, allowing students and young future professionals to prepare themselves for navigating the challenges of the professional world.