Fairmont Jaipur’s Father’s Day Sundowner: A Tribute to the True Spirit of Fatherhood

14 June 2024 – Fairmont Jaipur warmly invites families to celebrate the special bond with their dads through a memorable Father’s Day Sundowner, set against the picturesque backdrop of the Aravalli Hills. Nestled in the heart of Jaipur, Fairmont Jaipur promises an evening of celebration and gourmet dining.

On Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 11:00 PM, guests are invited to an extraordinary dinner meticulously curated to honor the wonderful dads in their lives.

The Father’s Day buffet is thoughtfully prepared to cater to a wide range of palates and preferences. From gourmet appetizers and delectable main courses to indulgent desserts, each dish is designed to delight the senses and provide a unique dining experience for everyone.

Fairmont Jaipur offers this special dinner to genuinely celebrate the heartfelt bond with fathers, steering clear of commercial trappings and focusing on the essence of this meaningful day.

As the sun sets, guests can enjoy the melodic strains of live music, performed by a talented two-piece band featuring guitarist and singer Bhoomika Sharma, creating the perfect ambiance for relaxation and enjoyment. Guests can also indulge in specially crafted cocktails, designed to complement the culinary offerings and enhance the overall dining experience.

Surprise giveaways will ensure that every guest leaves with a memorable keepsake from the evening. Complementing this, the unlimited IMFL liquor package guarantees a seamless flow of enjoyment, allowing all attendees to fully immerse themselves in the luxury of Fairmont Jaipur.

The Father’s Day Sundowner welcomes both resident and non-resident guests, offering an exceptional opportunity for everyone to join in this unique celebration of fatherhood.

Buffet Price: ₹2450 ++ taxes

For reservations and more information, please contact Fairmont Jaipur at +91 7814214000 or via email at jai.reservations@fairmont.com