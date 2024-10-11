Federal Resources Corporation (FRC) Welcomes Owl Cyber Defense as a Strategic OEM Partner

Erie, PA, October 11, 2024 –Federal Resources Corporation (FRC) is excited to announce the addition of Owl Cyber Defense as their new Strategic OEM Partner. Owl Cyber Defense is a leading provider of cross domain solutions (CDSs) and data diode technology, specializing in secure data transfers for government, defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure networks. Their solutions are trusted by government agencies and organizations worldwide for their unmatched security, reliability, and effectiveness.

“We’re thrilled to partner with FRC to help bring Owl’s elite secure collaboration and data transfer tools to the Public Sector,” commented Glenn Braverman, SVP Global Markets. “This relationship will help expand our reach in Federal markets, foster stronger relationships with our customers and technology partners, and continue to accelerate Owl’s growth trajectory.”

One of the primary challenges in cybersecurity, especially in government and military environments, is securely managing the transfer of data between networks of differing security levels. Owl Cyber Defense addresses this challenge with their advanced, U.S. Government-certified cross domain solutions and data diode technology. These sophisticated cybersecurity solutions provide the assurance necessary for the world’s most sensitive networks to collaborate and share information at the speed of mission.

Owl Cyber Defense is at the forefront of compliance with the U.S. Government’s stringent “Raise the Bar” (RTB) initiative. This initiative sets higher security standards for Cross-Domain Solutions, requiring rigorous certification and accreditation. Owl’s products are fully compliant with RTB standards and certified for use in U.S. Government and Department of Defense (DoD) networks, making them a trusted choice for government agencies seeking to meet the highest levels of cybersecurity.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for FRC as we continue to strengthen our portfolio of cybersecurity offerings. Together with Owl Cyber Defense, we are poised to deliver unparalleled security solutions, ensuring our Public Sector clients are equipped to defend against the most sophisticated cyber threats.