Bite and Win! Spanish Jamón Takes the U.S. Restaurants

New York, NY, October 11, 2024 –The “Slices of happiness” campaign, promoted by the Spanish agri-food interprofessionals ASICI and INTERPORC, continues with its promotional actions to bring awareness of Spanish Jamón in the United States, through the joy and satisfaction brought by its consumption and in this case through “La Semana del Jamón” (#SpanishJamonWeekUS).

Thus, in an effort to promote Spanish gastronomical culture, the promoters of the campaign have launched this initiative in the United States, for the first time in the world, within the scope of “Restaurants from Spain”, which is the seal promoted by ICEX Spain Export and Investment, certifying the Spanish roots of restaurants outside our country.

Spanish Jamón Week will be promoted during these days in the United States through social media, encouraging all diners who come these days to these restaurants to participate, offering a prize consisting of a 5-day trip to Spain for 2 people to learn about the process of elaboration of Spanish Ham.

“Spanish Ham is a culinary treasure, and we want more people to discover it outside our borders. Through initiatives such as the “Slices of Happiness” campaign, we seek to bring the authentic taste of Spanish Jamón to a wider public, celebrating its quality and versatility in the kitchen,” says Jesús Pérez, ASICI’s deputy director.

For his part, Daniel de Miguel, deputy and international director of INTERPORC, recalls that, “through this contest, we want to encourage people to enjoy this delicacy while supporting certified Spanish restaurants. Each bite of Spanish Jamón not only represents the quality and tradition of our gastronomy, but is also a way to show support for establishments that strive to offer the best of Spanish cuisine.”

During the contest, which launches on October 12, Columbus Day, and runs through the 20th of this month, participants must post a photo on Instagram tasting Spanish Jamón at one of the “Restaurants from Spain,” using the hashtag #SpanishJamonWeekUS. The winner will be announced on October 21 via direct message on Instagram.

The restaurants participating in this initiative are:

· Taberna del Alabardero: @alabarderodc

· Despaña Fine Foods & Tapas Cafe: @despananyc

· La Nacional: @lanacionalnyc

· Zeru Group: @zerumiami

· Casa Teresa: casateresadc

· Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises® (Cafe Ba Ba Reeba! & Lil’ Ba Ba Reeba!): @lettuceentertainyou

· Barxuntos: @barxuntos

· Litte Madrid Tapas Café: @little_madridtapascafe