3 Tips for Increasing Your Online Visibility

We live in a digital world, where like it or not, your digital identity is more important than ever. A strong online presence is critical for your brand if you hope to stand out amongst the competition. And while once upon a time, advertising your business was as simple as posting a Google ad, nowadays audiences are much smarter.

With millions of competitors trying out the latest cutting-edge methods for grabbing the attention of viewers, you need to make sure you’re up to date. Whether you’re looking to promote a business or launch your presence as an influencer, here are some effective tips for increasing your online visibility.

Create an Optimized Website

You can have all the visibility you want in the world, but if it doesn’t lead anywhere then what’s the good? You need a landing page where people can go to find out more about who you are and what you do.

Create a website that is carefully sprinkled with plenty of search engine optimization. Get to know the latest keywords, and integrate them into your website so that people can find your page when they search for similar terms. Incorporate these terms naturally into your website’s content from your metatags to your headlines.

Above all, make sure that your website is optimized for mobile phones, as a large majority of the people that will be visiting your page will be doing so from their smartphones.

Leverage Social Media

Social media is everything these days when it comes to reaching a large audience. From Instagram to Twitter to LinkedIn, you must be seen and heard if you hope to engage your audience.

Remember, social media is more than just shamelessly advertising your brand. You can think of social media as a dance where everyone must do their part. In addition to sharing you must also engage. Encourage your followers to like and comment on your posts, and like and comment on their posts too! Engagement is a two-way street. so don’t forget to do your part.

Create Engaging Content

Content is everything when it comes to being seen online. This will ultimately be what sets you apart from your competitors, so make sure that what you’re posting is worthwhile. Whether you write blog posts, or share videos, sharing content that resonates with your audience is key to building your online presence.

While creating your own content is ideal, you can also share other people’s content as long as it aligns with your brand message. The more you can encourage sharing, the more likely people are to come to your page and the more your audience will naturally grow. The goal is to create content and share content that will increase your overall reach.