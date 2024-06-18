FedEx Celebrates PRIDE by Investing in the Future of LGBTQIA+ Workforce in India

Mumbai, June 18, 2024: Federal Express Corporation, one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, is upskilling nearly 100 LGBTQIA+ community members by providing vocational training scholarships, in collaboration with Saksham humanitarian efforts.

Under the Saksham initiative, eligible LGBTQIA+ individuals have been provided vocational training scholarships in various fields such as beauty, tailoring, dance, makeup, and mehndi art. Beyond technical skills, participants benefit from sessions on personality development and grooming, learning about relationship management, effective communication, stress management, teamwork, and personality enhancement. This holistic approach ensures comprehensive personal and professional growth.

According to a UNDP report, businesses that implement equal employment opportunity policies and foster gender-inclusive cultures are over 60% more likely to see improvements in products and productivity. Moreover, these companies enjoy a better reputation, attract and retain talent easily, and experience increased creativity and innovation.

“FedEx was founded on a people-first philosophy, and respect for everyone has always been a core business practice. Our DEI commitments align with our shared culture values and are guided by the absolute belief that everyone deserves to be themselves,” said Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President India Operations and Customer Experience MEISA, FedEx. “By providing vocational training and employment linkages, we aim to enhance equity and inclusion by facilitating sustainable livelihoods. The focus is simple—dignity and respect for everyone.”

The company’s commitment to community upliftment extends beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. FedEx has supported thousands of women small business owners in India, helping them grow their businesses as part of Saksham initiative. Globally, FedEx made its first donation to LGBTQ+ causes in 2005, expanded its support in 2017, and has since donated nearly USD 2 million to LGBTQ+ initiatives around the world.