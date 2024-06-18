Fantasy Sports EVO is Changing the Way Daily Fantasy Sports is Played

Parsippany, NJ, June 18, 2024 — Unique team-based platform simplifies daily fantasy sports.

Fantasy Sports EVO launches a unique daily fantasy sports platform where users pick teams, not players to build their lineups. This new format completely reimagines fantasy sports and was released to glowing reviews the past fall.

“Fantasy Sports EVO is a fresh and unique take on Daily Fantasy Sports! Their team-based approach makes it accessible and easy to play,” said Connor Allen of 4×4 Fantasy Football.

The platform hosts all major professional sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and the WNBA. The company is largely run by women who recognize that this segment of the population is often overlooked in the fantasy sports world. EVO’s streamlined approach makes DFS accessible to everyone – women or men who had not previously entered the world of fantasy sports.

“We are excited to now offer WNBA contests. The momentum behind women’s sports is strong right now. So many great things are happening at all levels, and I believe women are an untapped market in fantasy sports,” said Tara Kovatch, VP of Player Accounts at EVO.

Each day in the Lobby you will find a variety of game types and entry fees to choose from. Users select teams for each scoring category to build their lineups. This groundbreaking approach makes fantasy less intimidating for new players, and much less time consuming. No need to spend hours researching players, stats, and injury reports. Points accrue from individual player statistics from the team you selected for that specific scoring category.

“We are shaking up fantasy sports. This past football season was our first full season and we were thrilled to see that the platform generated quite a bit of excitement,” said Kovatch.

Fantasy Sports EVO is currently available in 28 states and Canada (excluding Ontario). Eligible customers can access the latest games by downloading the EVO app via iOS and Android.

So whether you’re a seasoned sports aficionado or casual fan, our user-friendly interface will help you effortlessly choose your preferred sport, assemble your dream team, and immerse yourself in the game.