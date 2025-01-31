FEED 2025: Powering India’s Sustainable Energy Future with Energy Efficiency

New Delhi, 31 January 2025: The Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) successfully concluded the fifth edition of its flagship event, the Forum on Energy Efficiency and Decarbonisation (FEED) 2025, held on 30-31 January in New Delhi. Bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and global experts, FEED 2025 reinforced energy efficiency as a central pillar of India’s energy transition and a key driver for economic growth and resilience.

The event featured over 70 speakers across 15 sessions, in collaboration with 14 partners and industry associations, and witnessed over 850 registrations. The sessions engaged in riveting discourse on the future of energy efficiency and why it holds the key to a sustainable future.

On Day 2, the session titled ‘India’s Power Play: Demand Flexibility Aggregators Reshape the Grid’ discussed the role of aggregators in India’s power sector. It emphasised the need for an “aggregator of aggregators” to make a significant impact on the discoms.

In a special session, Scott Tew, Vice President, Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies, remarked that energy efficiency is the “low-hanging fruit of the energy transition.”

“Of all the opportunities we have to realise, energy efficiency remains number one. Doubling energy efficiency can generate 40% of emission reductions required by the Paris Agreement,” Tew noted, suggesting the benefits of energy efficiency.

Tew also added that behavioural changes such as adjusting temperatures, turning off unused equipment and monitoring energy consumption can reduce building energy intensity by 15%.

Speaking about the prospects and opportunities of integrating energy efficiency, he further commented: “Businesses can reduce energy by 31% without reducing output, saving $2 trillion a year by applying available technologies and measures.”

FEED 2025: A Success Story

The event featured thought-provoking keynote addresses, high-level dialogues, and expert-led discussions. Sanjiv Aggarwal, CEO & MD, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), in his keynote address, underscored the need for bold policies, green public procurement, and strong business models to scale up energy efficiency investments.