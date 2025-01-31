Arsalan: A Royal Culinary Journey to Delhi’s Heart

Delhi, 31 January 2025: Arsalan, a name that stands as a beacon of Mughlai culinary excellence, has recently graced Delhi with its newest outlet in Rajouri Garden. Renowned for its mastery in creating timeless Mughlai delicacies, Arsalan promises to transport food lovers to the royal kitchens of the past, where every dish was a masterpiece crafted with precision and passion.

A Regal Tribute to Mughlai Heritage

Since its inception on October 6, 2002, Arsalan has been celebrated for its unwavering commitment to the art of Mughlai cuisine. With twelve thriving outlets in Kolkata and a successful international presence in Dubai, the opening in Delhi marks a new chapter in its illustrious journey.

Arsalan’s menu is a culinary homage to the grandeur of Mughlai cuisine, bringing together dishes that were once reserved for emperors. Indulge in the iconic Chicken Biryani and Mutton Biryani from Arsalan each infused with aromatic spices and slow-cooked to perfection. The menu also offers a range of royal kebabs and succulent curries, evoking the flavours of the Mughal Empire. Every dish reflects a deep respect for culinary traditions, crafted with a secret blend of spices, fresh ingredients, and centuries-old techniques.

“We are thrilled to bring Arsalan to Delhi’s food lovers,” says Mr Raghib Parwez, CEO of Arsalan. “Delhi has a deep appreciation for authentic, royal flavours, and we are excited to share a taste of Mughlai heritage with the capital. From our signature biryanis to the royal kebabs and rich curries, each dish is a tribute to Mughlai royalty—crafted with love, tradition, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The Arsalan Experience in Delhi

Designed to reflect the elegance of Mughlai cuisine, Arsalan’s Delhi outlet offers an ambience that perfectly blends regal tradition with modern luxury. Whether it’s a family gathering, an intimate celebration, or a solo indulgence, the restaurant promises an unforgettable dining experience.