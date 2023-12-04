FIMM international Business Excellance Award and Fashion Show was held on 24th Nov 2023 at Bristol Hotel Dubai . This event was one of its kind featuring multiple artists, Models, Enterprenure and doctors who were recognized for their Excellance in the area of their Expertise.

The chief Guest of the event was Mohammed Abdullah Al Haj Al Zarooni.

It was attended by prominent Personalities like Mr. Yaqoob Al Ali Exe Director and Private advisor Office of H.H . Sheikh Juma Bin Al Maktoom, Mohammad Ibrahim Al Haj Chairman from Jumeira Lifestyle, Mr Hanif Sheikh Chairman Emirates Holding Group, Dr Raza Siddiqui Group CEO Arabian Healthcare and Mr Ajay Dhir from London ( K & D Group Build Ltd).

Our sincere thanks to Celebrity Guest Falak Khan Oscar fame. She has done many projects and her recent film Champaran Mutton went to Oscars SAA semifinals and many other national and International film festivals.

Miss Roohee was brilliant! She presented her exquisite paintings to our chief guest, Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Haj Al Zarooni, Mr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al Haj Chairman Jumeirah Lifestyle and Dr. Shahzada Siddiqui Managing Director for Jumeirah Lifestyle.

Lokesh Mishra and Dr. Shahzada Siddiqui were the organizers of this event, and together they put up a memorable show that showcased an Excellent Award Ceremony, Fashion Show with International Models and artists from around the world.

Dr. Shahzada Siddiqui (Co-Founder of FIMM Events ) said ” He wants to organize more events in different parts of the world.

Mr. Lokesh Mishra (Co-Founder of FIMM Events ) said Many Talents are unseen and he would like to hunt and recognize the unseen heros “Example Rajan Kumar from Mumbai who was felicitated for his talent to mimic Charlie Chaplin.

The show ended with songs and dance from Bollywood which left memorable moments in the minds of the audience.

Also would like to Thank ZEE TV for all their support in covering this event.