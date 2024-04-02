FocusPoint International Joins the Mobile Satellite Services Association

Sunrise, FL, April 02, 2024 – FocusPoint International, the global leader in ERaaS for cellular and satellite today announced its membership in the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) – an industry effort to advance the development of direct-to-device (D2D) and IoT connectivity though an ecosystem of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) providers that are committed to seamlessly extending mobile coverage globally.

MSSA – launched in February 2024 – seeks to develop a global ecosystem utilizing L- and S-band spectrum already allocated and licensed for mobile satellite services (MSS), which is well-suited for integration into a broad range of mobile devices. Through the coordinated deployment of technical standards and enhancement of regulatory frameworks, the MSSA drives new initiatives to foster support for MSS-based services leveraging the 3GPP mobile standards.

The Association’s founding members, along with other ecosystem players, support integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) to deliver scalable, sustainable, and affordable connectivity to any device, anytime, anywhere. Emerging D2D services can expand connectivity and enable competition across multiple large and diverse segments, including cellular, industrial, government, agriculture, automotive, and others.