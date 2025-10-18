Fortune Blends Emotions and AI Innovation in Diwali Campaign on Homecoming and Homemade Food

18th October 2025: Fortune, India’s most loved food and kitchen staples brand from AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd), has made this Diwali an emotionally rich homecoming for millions of Indians with a heartwarming two-fold AI-driven digital campaign that celebrates the timeless joy of ‘Ghar Ka Khana’.

The campaign brings alive Fortune’s festive message through an evocative AI-generated film that uses hyperreal imagery to capture the warmth of family bonds and festive cooking reminding India that while food can be ordered any day, Diwali feels truly complete only when it has made and shared at home.

The campaign film uses generative AI to visually contrast the fast-paced modern world with the comfort of home-cooked meals. It tells the story of a young man returning home for Diwali, leaving behind convenience and rediscovering the joy of his mother’s cooking. The film beautifully juxtaposes the rush of delivery culture with the serenity of homecoming. As a mother prepares festive delicacies, her son journeys home setting aside the fast food he is carrying and refusing the meal tray in the train to savour the warmth of her cooking. Their reunion at the family table captures the heart of the message: ‘Iss Diwali, Fortune Wale Hai Woh Jo Ghar Ka Khana Khayenge’.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Mukesh Mishra, Joint President, Sales & Marketing, AWL Agri Business Ltd, said, “Diwali is more than lights and sweets. It is a pause that reconnects us to home, family and food made with love. Through our AI-led storytelling, we’ve tried to blend technology with emotion, creating a campaign that’s both nostalgic and forward-looking. This campaign is our invitation to India to pause, come home and rediscover the joy of ‘Ghar Ka Khana’.”

With its focus on real connections over quick convenience, the campaign aims to remind India that no delivery can replace the love served at the family table.

Extending the emotion beyond the film, Fortune has also introduced an AI-powered interactive greeting generator that lets users transform their pictures into personalised digital Diwali postcards. Participants can upload a photo, choose their festive feast Karanji, Malpua, Mathri, Muruku and more and watch it transform into a glowing animated Fortune Diwali greeting, ready to be shared across social platforms.