Sheela Foam Ltd Revenue grew by 5percent from INR 1622 cr to INR 1696 cr in Q2FY26

08th November 2025: Sheela Foam Limited announced its Q2 & H1 FY26 financial results on 7th November 2025. The key highlights are as follows:

Operational & Financial Highlights: H1FY26

Mattress registered an all-round volume growth of 11% and the foam segment grew by 8%.

Revenue grew by 5% from INR 1622 cr to INR 1696 cr on account of higher volume growth in both mattress and foam segments. Mattress volume grew by 11%, foam witnessed a modest growth of 3% due to a reduction in raw material prices, which are passed on.

Core EBITDA grew by 31% to INR 177 cr from INR 135 cr, resulting in an expansion of margins by 210 bps to 10.4% from 8.3% in H1FY25. This was due to incremental sales and the expansion of gross margins.

Reported PAT of INR 17 cr in H1FY26 is not comparable with the reported PAT of H1FY25 due to one-time insurance claim amounting to INR 31 crs and reduced non-operating income.

To strengthen the operational leadership consequent to the merger of Kurlon Enterprise Limited and its subsidiaries with Sheela Foam Limited, Mr. Rahul Gautam will be more involved in the operations of the company and is now redesignated as Chairman and MD. Mr. Tushaar Gautam has also been elevated to Vice Chairman and Joint MD and would be involved in strategically guiding the company along with his operational responsibilities.