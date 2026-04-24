FTCCI Excellence Awards 2026 announced in 21 categories, entries invited, last date to apply May 10, 2026

Hyderabad, Apr 24….The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), a 108-year-old and one of India’s most dynamic regional trade bodies, has announced its prestigious Annual Excellence Awards 2026, inviting entries across 21 categories with the last date for submissions set as May 10, 2026.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at FTCCI, Red Hills, Hyderabad, where the official poster was unveiled.

The awards span a wide range of sectors, with industry categories including Excellence in Industrial All-Round Performance for Large Industries and MSMEs, Agri-Based Industry, Export Performance (Large and MSMEs), CSR, Aerospace & Defence, Pharma, ESG Performance for Large Industries, and Tourism Promotion & Hospitality. Innovation-focused categories include Excellence in Marketing Innovation, Product Innovation (Large and MSMEs), Healthcare Innovation, Research & Development for Large Industries, Start-ups, and Digital Transformation. Individual awards will recognize Excellence in Science & Engineering, Women Entrepreneurship, Self-Sustaining Efforts by a Differently Abled Person, and Social Entrepreneurship.

Addressing the media, FTCCI President R. Ravi Kumar, along with Senior Vice President KK Maheshwari, Vice President Srinivas Garimella, Committee Chairman Prem Chand Kankaria, Secretary Ms. Veena, and Director Sangeetha, highlighted that the FTCCI Excellence Awards are among the most credible and sought-after recognitions in the state.

The winners will be selected by an independent jury comprising Justice Challa Kodanda Ram (Retd.), Dr. M. Gopala Krishna, Shri BP Acharya, Shri Ajay Misra, and Dr. Uday B. Desai, Founding Director of IIT Hyderabad. The organisers emphasised that the evaluation process is fully digitised, transparent, and independently governed.

Applications are now open, with a simplified submission process introduced this year to encourage wider participation.

Interested organisations with a presence in Telangana can apply by submitting completed forms via email, with additional details available on the official awards website www.ftcciawards.in. There is a nominal entry fee. Send in filled in application forms to ftcciawards@ftcci.in. For more details, please phone: 9121000199, 8008804529.

A nominal entry fee applies. The awards ceremony is proposed to be held on May 22, 2026, at JRC Convention Centre, with the Chief Minister invited to present the honours.

FTCCI officials noted that while around 200 applications were received last year, they expect a higher response this year. Winners will also receive a rolling trophy.

Instituted in 1974, the FTCCI Excellence Awards aim to promote excellence and foster entrepreneurial spirit across Telangana. Over the decades, they have evolved into one of the most respected recognitions in the region, celebrating organisations that demonstrate quality production, innovation, sustainable growth, and significant contributions to the state’s economy. FTCCI leadership reiterated that the awards not only bring prestige to recipients but also enhance organisational morale and encourage continuous improvement and competitiveness.

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