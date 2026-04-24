Reluctance to timely vaccination leading to high child mortality: Experts

Hyderabad, Apr 24: Immunization, regarded as one of the most significant achievements in public health, continues to play a pivotal role in protecting individuals and communities from life-threatening infectious diseases. Despite remarkable progress in vaccination programmes, gaps in awareness and access still pose challenges, experts observed.

To mark World Immunization Week 2026 April 24th –30th, doctors at M’Brace by Kamineni Hospitals, as part of an awareness initiative, highlighted the importance of vaccines and their role in building a healthier society. This year’s theme, “For every generation, vaccines work,” underscores the need to protect people across all age groups and strengthen public confidence in immunization.

India runs one of the largest vaccination drives in the world under the Universal Immunization Programme, covering nearly 29 million pregnant women and 26.5 million infants annually. Experts noted that vaccines not only protect individuals but also help prevent the spread of infections through community-level immunity. Vaccines strengthen the immune system by enabling the body to recognise and fight harmful bacteria and viruses. They provide long-term protection against serious diseases such as polio, measles, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, rotavirus infection, pneumococcal disease, and HPV-related cancers. Timely immunization, along with proper healthcare access, can significantly reduce the burden of infectious diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. S. Narasimha Rao, Senior Consultant Paediatrician, M’Brace stated that immunization has transformed child healthcare over the decades. He noted that many infectious diseases that once caused widespread illness and complications are now preventable due to vaccines. However, incomplete vaccination and lack of awareness still remain concerns. He emphasised that adhering to the recommended immunization schedule is essential to ensure complete protection for children.

Dr. Kanchan S. Channawar, Consultant Pediatrician & Pediatric Intensivist, M’Brace said that in critical care settings, a significant number of severe infections seen in children are preventable through vaccination. She explained that immunization not only reduces the severity of diseases but also lowers hospital admissions and the need for intensive care. Addressing vaccine hesitancy through proper counselling and awareness is crucial to improving vaccination uptake, she added.

Dr. R. V. Soujanya, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, M’Brace, highlighted that immunization begins at birth and plays a crucial role in protecting newborns and infants during their most vulnerable stages. She pointed out that maternal vaccination and early childhood immunization significantly improve survival and long-term health outcomes. Ensuring equitable access to vaccines for every child is essential for building a healthier society, she observed.