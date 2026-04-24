India’s Indigenous AIP LOX Module Sent for Factory Tests

Vadodara, April 24: INOX India Ltd. a leading global player in cryogenic technology solutions, today flagged-off the simulated Liquid Oxygen (LOX) storage module developed for Test & Trial of Energy Module for India’s indigenous Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, being spearheaded by Naval Material Research Laboratory (NMRL), Ambernath, a premier laboratory under Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The tank, manufactured at INOXCVA’s Kalol Facility, for AIP production agency partner and was flagged off from INOXCVA by Dr Suman Roy Choudhury, Director NMRL and Deepak Acharya, CEO, INOXCVA.

INOXCVA’s scope for this strategic programme includes the design, engineering, fabrication, testing, and supply of cryogenic LOX storage tank developed for the ground-based prototype system. The highly specialised tank stores oxygen in liquid form at cryogenic temperatures and are engineered to ensure the highest standards of purity, safety, and reliability.

Deepak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, INOX India Ltd, said,

“The flag-off of the simulated LOX module marks a proud milestone for INOXCVA and a meaningful contribution to India’s strategic defence capabilities. The AIP programme represents a critical advancement in enhancing the endurance and stealth of our submarines, and we are honoured to support it with our specialised cryogenic expertise. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering high-precision, mission-critical systems that uphold the highest standards of safety, reliability, and engineering excellence in service of the nation.”