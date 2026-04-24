Speed, Scale, Synchronisation: How HPCL Is Powering Uninterrupted Energy Supply Across India HPCL PNG powers into the City of Joy, Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 24: As energy demand patterns continue to evolve across the country, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ( HPCL ) is ensuring uninterrupted supply through a finely tuned system built on three critical pillars— speed , scale , and synchronisation .

Together, these elements are enabling HPCL to manage one of its most intensive supply cycles, delivering over 290 lakh LPG cylinders nationwide between 1st and 23rd April 2026, while maintaining stability across its distribution network.

Scale : A Nationwide Energy Backbone

HPCL ’s strength lies in its ability to operate at scale . With a vast network spanning bottling plants, distributors, and delivery teams, the Company has ensured seamless delivery across geographies.

This is further reflected in changing consumption patterns, with over 6.18 lakh Free Trade LPG cylinders of 5 Kg and over 25,000 cylinders of 2 Kg supplied during this period—expanding access to flexible, affordable energy solutions.

Speed : Real-Time Response to Demand

To meet rising demand, HPCL has accelerated its operational cycles—reducing turnaround times, increasing dispatch frequency, and strengthening last-mile delivery efficiency.

With over 1,77,693 tankers dispatched, the Company continues to ensure uninterrupted replenishment across its network. This is further enabled by a digital-first ecosystem, with 99.2% of LPG bookings now being made online, allowing for real-time processing and faster delivery execution.

Synchronisation : A System That Moves as One

What differentiates HPCL is the seamless coordination across its ecosystem—where booking platforms, bottling plants, distributors, and delivery personnel operate in complete alignment.

This synchronisation ensures that cylinders move efficiently from source to doorstep, even during periods of heightened demand.

Expanding Clean Energy Access: Kolkata Leads the Way

HPCL is also extending its energy footprint beyond LPG, accelerating the adoption of cleaner fuels through its PNG network.

HPCL PNG powers into the City of Joy, Kolkata—bringing cleaner, safer, and more reliable energy to everyday living.

At DLF New Town Heights (Action Area–III, New Town), over 800 households are now seamlessly connected to PNG, marking a significant step towards modern, sustainable urban infrastructure.

This transition reflects HPCL ’s commitment to enhancing convenience, safety, and efficiency for residents while reducing environmental impact.

Building on this momentum, HPCL is set to expand PNG access to nearly 12,000 additional households across nearby communities—further accelerating Kolkata’s journey towards a cleaner, more energy -efficient future.

Discipline: Ensuring System Integrity

Between 14th March and 23rd April 2026, HPCL conducted 5,847 inspections, taking action against 161 distributors, including 33 suspensions, while carrying out 663 raids, registering 43 FIRs, and seizing 4,100 LPG cylinders.

This ensures that scale and speed are matched with strict operational discipline.

HPCL emphasises that energy supply across its network remains stable and adequately available, with any temporary pressure being effectively managed through this integrated approach.