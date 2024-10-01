Galaxy S24 Series Expands With S24 FE: A Premium Experience That Makes Full Galaxy AI Capabilities Attainable for More Users

Bengaluru, India 01st October, 2024: Samsung Electronics today unveiled the Galaxy S24 FE, the latest addition to the Galaxy AI ecosystem that delivers premium mobile experiences to more users.

Powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist features, Galaxy S24 FE showcases an enhanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative. It’s the perfect device for gaming on the go with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery and a powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset. The Galaxy S24 FE offers premium Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity to enhance communication, productivity and creativity — all housed in an iconic design and protected by robust Samsung Knox security.

“We want everyone to enjoy all the benefits of our latest mobile innovations,” said SeaYoung Lee, Corporate EVP and Head of the Smartphone Research and Development team at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy AI opens so many new experiences for users, helping them communicate, and be more creative and productive. Galaxy S24 FE makes the powerful performance and premium Galaxy AI capabilities of the S24 series available to even more people.”

Unlock Creativity With AI-Enhanced Camera and Editing

Galaxy S24 FE makes it easy for anyone to shoot stunning photos and videos. Its premium camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom — both supported by optical image stabilization (OIS) — plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera.

The camera system’s capabilities are further elevated by Samsung’s dynamic ProVisual Engine, an AI-driven camera engine that takes visual quality to incredible heights. Making its debut in the FE series, ProVisual Engine features vastly improved technology that leverages advanced AI algorithms to deliver breathtaking detail and remarkably subtle textures:

Nightography with AI image signal processing (ISP) to improve low light performance, enabling beautiful night portraits

Works with the wide camera’s 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x in addition to the optical 3x zoom. AI zoom also provides the enhanced image quality at distances between digital zoom lengths.

Object-Aware Engine to recognize scenes and optimize colors in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR), ensuring vibrant and lifelike photos and videos

When it is time to edit, Photo Assist features breathe life into ideas. Since its introduction with the Galaxy S24 series devices, Galaxy AI has become invaluable for editing images and expressing creativity:

Generative Edit reassembles the world through object moving and removal capabilities, allowing more creative freedom

Portrait Studio reimagines selfies as cartoons, comics, watercolor paintings, or sketches to add flair to online profiles

Edit Suggestions quickly remove pesky flaws, such as reflections, with the press of a button

Instant Slow-mo immortalizes every second of life’s important moments in a snap

The powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset enables an uncompromised gaming experience compatible with cutting-edge features such as Ray Tracing. In the world where every bit of speed and efficiency counts, the Galaxy S24 FE utilizes several key features to stay ahead of the competition:

A 1x larger vapor chamber improves cooling to maintain peak performance for longer durations

A bigger 4,700mAh battery allows for long, worry-free gaming sessions

A 7-inch adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display — the largest display ever used in the FE series — with a up to 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and stunning viewing experience

Vision Booster optimizes color and contrast for clear and comfortable gaming even in sunlight

Seamless Galaxy AI Experiences

The Galaxy S24 FE incorporates the same advanced AI experience as the Galaxy S24 series. Designed to enhance work, simplify communication and increase connectivity, Galaxy AI on the S24 FE offers tools that unlock new possibilities:

Circle to Search with Google satisfies curiosity with unprecedented ease by offering instant search results with just a long press of the home button and circle

Interpreter instantly translates in-person conversations, lectures, or any other type of presentations, even when offline

Live Translate breaks down communication barriers on phone calls and is now being extended to a selection of popular third-party apps

Composer from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps

Note Assist streamlines the note-taking process and automates formatting and translation. In Samsung Notes, you can get transcription, translation and summarizing of voice recordings directly. Texts in PDF files also can be translated and overlaid through PDF overlay translation

Connecting and Securing the Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem

Every Galaxy AI-enhanced experience becomes even more useful when the Galaxy S24 FE is connected to Samsung’s expansive mobile ecosystem. It seamlessly transfers files, quickly sets up extended displays and effortlessly executes complex creative ideas through intuitive inputs. In this hyper-connected Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy S24 FE enables experiences that increase productivity, creativity and efficiency.

Building on the innovative legacy of the S series, the Galaxy S24 FE is fortified with strong security. Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s multi-layer security platform that safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

As a continuation of the S24 series tradition of sustainable design, the Galaxy S24 FE has been made to do more with less when it comes to the planet’s resources. It features a wide variety of recycled materials, including recycled plastics, aluminum, glass and rare earth elements in both internal and external components. It also features seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, and comes in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material.

The Galaxy S24 FE will be available for order starting October 3, in the Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint and Yellow colors.