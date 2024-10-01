kpil awarded new orders of INR 1,241 crores

Mumbai , Tuesday, 01 October 2024: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India, have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 1,241 Crores.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:

· Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market

· Residential and Commercial Building projects in India