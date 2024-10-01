kpil awarded new orders of INR 1,241 crores

Mumbai , Tuesday, 01 October 2024: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India, have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 1,241 Crores.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:
· Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market
· Residential and Commercial Building projects in India
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are happy with the robust ordering momentum. These new orders has further strengthen our order book with YTD order inflows reaching over ₹ 11,000 Crores. More importantly, nearly 80-85% of the new order inflows including L1 are from our Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Buildings and Factories (B&F) business, which gives us good confidence to deliver sustainable growth and profitably on back of our robust capabilities, strong track record and leading market position in these businesses.”