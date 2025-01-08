Gaurs Group Achieves Impressive Growth in 2024-25

Gaurs Group, a leading real estate developer in India, has reported an impressive turnover of Rs 4,786 crore only for the first three quarters of FY2024-25, which is perhaps the highest in North India from a non-listed developer this year. The group’s sustained success underscores its strong market presence and commitment to delivering high-quality residential and commercial properties across key locations.

The robust performance is largely attributed to the successful launches of two luxury projects, including Gaur NYC Residences in Wave City, Delhi – Meerut Expressway, and Legacy by Gaurs in Greater Noida. Both the developments attracted overwhelming demand, with Gaur NYC Residences which had around 1,200 apartments selling out in just 48 hours while 200 condominiums of Legacy by Gaurs got sold out in 24 hours. The demand for these two luxury developments at two entirely different locations was promising not only for the group but for the entire region.

Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, commented: “The remarkable turnover of Rs 4,786 crore in the first three quarters of FY2024-25 is a testament to the strength of our portfolio. Completely selling out 2 projects one after the other in a matter of 2-3 days is no mean achievement and we are very proud to be in that league. We’ve focused on launching projects that offer luxury, quality, and long-term value, and the response from our customers has been very encouraging. Gaur NYC Residences in particular saw investment from all major cities of North India and also from places like Dubai and Singapore. Gaur NYC Residences got oversubscribed almost 3 times when we got almost 3,500 applications against 1,200 units. It was a humongous task to allot the units fairly and finally we decided to host a live session on YouTube for draw of appointments, which was accepted by all prospective buyers. It was perhaps a first that real estate saw apartments getting allotted through a lucky draw. This achievement reaffirms our ability to consistently perform in luxury segment and establish a leadership position.”

Gaurs Group has seen impressive year-on-year growth in its luxury segment, driven by sustained demand for premium homes in key locations. Areas such as Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Expressway have been instrumental in the company’s success, with strong infrastructural developments fueling the demand for high-quality living spaces.

Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group and Chairman, CREDAI National, added: “This performance highlights the growing demand for premium real estate and reflects our commitment to delivering landmark developments. With over 30 years of experience and nearly 75,000 units delivered, our track record of timely delivery and long-term value creation has strengthened our brand. As we expand further, we remain focused on delivering projects that not only offer world-class design and quality but also foster vibrant, thriving communities. We are excited to be at the forefront of the real estate revolution in the country today.”

Looking ahead, Gaurs Group, also known as Gaursons India, is poised for even greater expansion, with a robust pipeline of new launches across ultra-luxury residential and premium segments. With a solid foundation and a forward-thinking approach, Gaurs Group is well on its way to consolidating its position as a leader in India’s real estate industry.