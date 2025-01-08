ECS Presents Product Lineup of Smart Retail Solutions for NRF 2025

Taipei, Taiwan, January 8th, 2025 – Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) is thrilled to announce its participation in NRF 2025, which will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from January 12 to 14. At the event, ECS will showcase its full range of LIVA Mini PCs, including the ultra-compact Q series, versatile Z series, high-performance One series, rugged M series, and the X series with multi-display digital signage. These solutions are designed for smart retail applications such as self-service kiosks, POS checkout systems, and digital signage for menus and advertisements.

LIVA Z5 PLUS Series Mini PC for Self-service Kiosks

The ECS LIVA Z5 PLUS Series Mini PC combines high-performance computing and a variety of I/O ports in a compact form factor, making it ideal for a range of self-service kiosks, including self-ordering kiosks, vending machines, parking payment terminals, and ticketing systems. Powered by an embedded 13th/14th Generation Intel® Core™ i Processor with upgradeable memory and storage, it delivers robust performance while consuming minimal power. For ultra-fast connectivity, it features USB4 (20Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports. The LIVA Z5E PLUS and Z5F PLUS models come equipped with two COM ports for RS232/422/485 and two additional COM ports for RS232, ensuring seamless connection to various kiosk devices, such as credit card readers, barcode scanners, coin/bill validators, keypads, and thermal printers.

ECS M600 Fanless Mini PC for smart shelves

The ECS M600 is powered by the Intel® Alder Lake-N series processor and ultra-fast DDR5 memory, offering up to 16GB to ensure exceptional system performance. For connectivity, it supports the latest 802.11ax wireless standard, dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, and 5G/LTE interfaces, making it suitable for a wide range of applications across diverse environments. The M600 is equipped with dual HDMI outputs, one COM port for RS232/RS422/RS485, three COM ports for RS232, three USB 3.2 ports, and three USB 2.0 ports to meet various application needs.

The M600 Mini PC has been successfully implemented to power smart shelves in local retail stores. With its powerful performance, extensive I/O options, and dual 2.5GbE LAN ports, the M600 supports LiDAR image recognition technology to track products using multiple sensors and smart cameras, enhancing the retail experience.

ECS ADLN-IE1 Motherboard is Built for Commercial Applications

The ADLN-IE1 3.5” SBC motherboard is specifically designed for IoT and IIoT applications, such as parking surveillance systems and real-time robotic arm control. Built to operate in temperature extremes ranging from 0ºC to 60ºC, it is powered by an Intel® Alder Lake-N SoC and supports one DDR5 4800MHz So-DIMM memory, expandable up to 16GB. The motherboard features three expansion slots for an M.2 SSD, WLAN module, and 5G/LTE modem. It also includes dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports, six USB ports, and a wide range of DC voltage options, offering exceptional flexibility for both industrial and commercial applications.