GD Goenka University Inks MOU with DRIIV to Accelerate Sustainability Initiatives and Empower Future Generations

New Delhi, June 13, 2024: GD Goenka University , one of the renowned educational institutions in the country, is delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) with Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation ( DRIIV ).

The strategic association will drive sustainability initiatives and empower future generations by incorporating advanced educational programs and practical training. Under this MoU , GD Goenka University and DRIIV will unveil an innovative sustainability program to provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills to mitigate environmental challenges.

”The MoU between GD Goenka University and DRIIV represents a significant step towards accomplishing a greener future . It is a testament to GD Goenka University ‘s multidisciplinary education approach that addresses existing and emerging challenges. These initiatives will not only enhance the employment prospects of graduates but also propel technological innovation and environmental awareness,” said Prof. Dr. Kim Menezes, Vice Chancellor, GD Goenka University .

With this, GD Goenka and DRIIV aim to nurture a generation of environmentally conscious leaders and change agents capable of positively transforming their communities.

In addition, acknowledging the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the prestigious institution will also launch a state-of-the-art AI & ML Program. The comprehensive program will comprise diverse topics, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the latest advancements and applications of AI and ML to excel in the digital age and Industry 4.0.

”The association with GD Goenka University marks the dawn of a new era towards sustainability and innovation via education and practical training. By joining forces and combining our resources, we aim to create a promising, environmentally sustainable, and technologically advanced future for generations to come,” said Mr. Gaurav Himkar, CEO, GD Goenka Group.

Aligning with the global shift towards green transportation, the collaboration will also witness the establishment of a distinctive Electric Vehicle (EV) Skilling Centre. The facility will serve as a hub for extensive training and fostering a proficient workforce to support the rapidly expanding electric vehicle sector not only in India but across the globe.