Gillco Group Steps Into 24th Year with Plans for Luxury Residential and Industrial Projects

Chandigarh, November 28th: Gillco Group, one of the leading real estate companies in North India, celebrated its “Founders Day” with great enthusiasm. The event began with prayers and was attended by prominent figures in the real estate industry, alongside employees and loyal customers. Known for its unparalleled contributions to the region, Gillco Group has successfully settled approximately 5,000 families in Mohali and Greater Mohali, developing and delivering projects spanning over

21 million square feet.

The group is currently developing multiple real estate projects including residential, commercial, and industrial offerings, catering to a diverse audience in North India. Gillco Group has also forayed into the education sector with Gillco International School – a K-12 CBSE affiliated school, ranked No.1 by Education World in Punjab. Gillco has made an earnest endeavor to give back to society through its numerous CSR initiatives, contributing significantly towards holistically servicing the community.

On this momentous occasion, the management outlined its vision for 2025, emphasizing plans to launch luxury residential and industrial projects. The company was recently recognized with the prestigious “Great Places to Work” award for 2024, further solidifying its reputation as a top-tier employer.

“We are truly blessed at Gillco. I believe it is our unwavering resolve to offer the very best in real estate that laid the foundation of this company in 2001. The satisfaction of having more than 5,000 families at Gillco is immensely rewarding. It is a testament to the hard work of our team, which has successfully delivered 15 projects while ensuring the happiness of our patrons. We look forward to achieving new milestones in 2025,” shared Mr. Ranjeet Singh Gill, Founder of Gillco Group.

With 15 delivered projects and over 500 acres of development under its belt, Gillco Group is renowned for its clear-title land banks and commitment to quality. The group has played a pivotal role in shaping Greater Mohali, often referred to as “the people who built New Mohali City.” “As a company, we strive to evolve with the times. The coming year is particularly exciting for us, with two upcoming projects designed to offer a truly ‘celebrated lifestyle,’ along with an innovative industrial estate that will provide a unique value proposition to both customers and investors. We are collaborating with the best global brands to create and deliver real estate solutions that add value in every way possible,” said Mr. Tejpreet Singh Gill, Managing Director of Gillco Group.

Looking ahead, Gillco Group is set to expand into new territories and will be launching four new projects in the upcoming year, including luxury housing developments and an industrial estate. These initiatives reflect the Group’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, aiming to redefine urban living.

As the housing boom continues around Mohali, Gillco Group leads the charge, meeting the growing demand for luxury and sustainable housing. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability, the Group remains steadfast in shaping Mohali into a premier urban hub while expanding its footprint across North India.