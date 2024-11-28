Voltas opens its Third Brand store in Varanasi

India, 28th November 2024: Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata’s has launched its new exclusive brand store in Varanasi, today. Besides being the No. 1 AC Company across India, Voltas is also a leading brand in East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand markets. Along with this new brand store, Voltas now has a total of 28 brand stores in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and 53 stores in all in the UP & UK region.

This state-of-the-art brand store represents Voltas’ commitment to provide better customer experience. The brand store was officially inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Deba Ghoshal, Head of Marketing, Voltas, and Mr. Ajay Dubey, Regional Business Head – UP and UK, Voltas. Voltas continues to be a market leader both in Split and Window Air-conditioners in India and this new store is a strategic step towards expanding the Company’s reach across the length and breadth of the country.

This brand store will be operated by a well-known name in the Consumer Durables market in Varanasi named M/s Shital International and is located in Chandra Chauraha, Panchkosi Marg, Varanasi – 221007. It will offer a wide array of Voltas and Voltas Beko products comprising of Air Conditioners, Air Purifiers, Air Coolers, Commercial Refrigerators, Water Dispensers, Water Heaters, Water Coolers, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, and Dishwashers.