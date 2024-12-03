Godavari Biorefineries Secures Exclusive License for Biobutanol with Catalyxx Inc

Mumbai, December 03, 2024: Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), a pioneer in renewable chemicals and biofuels, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic international license agreement with Catalyxx Inc. This partnership grants GBL exclusive rights to leverage Catalyxx’s cutting-edge technology for the conversion of ethanol to up to 30,000 tons of biobutanol and other higher alcohols in India and selling globally.
Godavari will in the first phase, construct and operate a state-of-the-art facility designed to produce 15,000 metric tons of biobutanol and higher alcohols annually, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to decarbonization and sustainability.
Strategic Importance
- Positions GBL at the forefront of the global bio-based chemicals market.
- Enhances GBL’s product portfolio with sustainable and eco-friendly solutions made from renewable resources
- Establishes the new biobutanol plant as a benchmark for the industry, driving innovation and contributing to a greener future
- Reflects the shared commitment of Godavari Biorefineries and Catalyxx to advancing the global green transition
- Highlights the strengths of both organizations and Positions the partnership as a key player in delivering bio-based solutions to industries worldwide
Speaking on the occasion, Samir Somaiya, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of GBL, said, “This partnership with Catalyxx Inc. reflects our commitment to advancing sustainable chemistry and underscores our leadership in the bio-chemicals sector. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our business, the environment, and the communities we serve.”
“This agreement is the culmination of years of rigorous development and innovation, reflecting our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable chemistry,” said Joaquín Alarcón, CEO of Catalyxx. “This strategic partnership with Godavari Biorefineries, a company with an exceptional track record in sustainability, demonstrates the global recognition of our technology’s impact and sets the foundation for the next phase of Catalyxx’s growth. Together, we are pioneering a more sustainable future for the chemical industry.”