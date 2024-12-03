Godavari Biorefineries Secures Exclusive License for Biobutanol with Catalyxx Inc

Mumbai, December 03, 2024: Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), a pioneer in renewable chemicals and biofuels, is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic international license agreement with Catalyxx Inc. This partnership grants GBL exclusive rights to leverage Catalyxx’s cutting-edge technology for the conversion of ethanol to up to 30,000 tons of biobutanol and other higher alcohols in India and selling globally.

Godavari will in the first phase, construct and operate a state-of-the-art facility designed to produce 15,000 metric tons of biobutanol and higher alcohols annually, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to decarbonization and sustainability.

Strategic Importance

Positions GBL at the forefront of the global bio-based chemicals market.

Enhances GBL’s product portfolio with sustainable and eco-friendly solutions made from renewable resources

Establishes the new biobutanol plant as a benchmark for the industry, driving innovation and contributing to a greener future

Reflects the shared commitment of Godavari Biorefineries and Catalyxx to advancing the global green transition

Highlights the strengths of both organizations and Positions the partnership as a key player in delivering bio-based solutions to industries worldwide