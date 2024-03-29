GR8 Tech in the Spotlight: Nominated for SBC North America and SiGMA Americas 2024 Awards

29th Mar 2024: The award-winning GR8 Sportsbook is once again recognized in the category, earning GR8 Tech nominations in the SBC NA Awards “Sportsbook Supplier of the Year” and SiGMA Americas Awards “Best Online Sportsbook Provider 2024” categories. In addition, the company received double recognition for its supportive work environment, making the shortlists for SBC’s “Employer of the Year” and SiGMA’s “Best Workplace 2024”, respectively.

“Two sets of nominations in these categories, albeit seemingly covering such different areas, are actually telling the same story,” says Evgen Belousov, GR8 Tech CEO. “They show that GR8 Tech is a team of great people, creating a competitive product in the industry, where differentiation and tangible results are the ultimate challenges; challenges that we are always ready to tackle, driving our clients’ businesses to the top.”

The workplace-related categories of both SBC and SiGMA Awards acknowledge companies that create exceptional work environments, ensuring that employees feel supported and motivated to excel in their positions. This positive work culture helps GR8 Tech attract top talent to work on its products, ensuring their continued success in the highly competitive iGaming industry.

One of the top examples of such success is the GR8 Sportsbook platform. It brought in another two nominations for GR8 Tech as a supplier that demonstrated creativity, differentiation, commercial success, and the ability to significantly impact the sports betting industry through its innovative sportsbook solution.

The GR8 Sportsbook, tailored for the evolving needs of the sportsbook operators and aimed to bring them predictable profits, has recently won GR8 Tech the title of the Best Online Sportsbook Provider 2024 at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2024 and was nominated for SiGMA Africa 2024.

The SBC NA Awards 2024 results will be announced at the ceremony on May 9 at the SBC North America Summit 2024 closing evening in New York City.

The SiGMA Americas Awards results will be known two weeks earlier – the ceremony will take place on April 23, opening SiGMA Americas in São Paulo, Brazil. In this instance, the audience’s choice also counts, joining the jury’s decision in a 30/70% ratio. Voting for the SiGMA Americas Awards winner will last until April 9.