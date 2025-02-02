Grand Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Pendown Press Stall Marks a Milestone at World Book Fair 2025

New Delhi: Pendown Press, widely regarded as the business community’s top choice for publishing, held a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony at their stall in Hall 5, Stall Number G-08, during the opening day of the prestigious World Book Fair 2025. The ceremony was a significant moment for Pendown Press, as the publishing house earned the rare distinction of hosting a book launch on the very first day of the fair. This honor underscores Pendown’s unwavering commitment to empowering business owners and professionals by helping them establish authority through books.

Addressing an enthusiastic audience comprising media representatives, book lovers, and dignitaries from far and wide, Mr. Dinesh Verma, Founder and CMD of Pendown Press, delivered an inspiring speech:“Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, and fellow book lovers, it is my great pleasure to welcome you all to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the World Book Fair. This annual event celebrates the power of the written word, uniting people from all corners of the globe.

We are here today to officially open our stall and mark the beginning of what promises to be an exciting and enriching journey for all of us at this remarkable fair. The event brings together a vast array of authors, publishers, educators, and readers, all united by their love of books and their desire to share ideas and insights. As we cut the ribbon, let us remember that books are more than just objects on shelves. They are keys to Power, Popularity, and a Passport to a world where solutions to business challenges are unlocked effortlessly. Books open doors to opportunities, foster connections, and establish authority.

So, let us celebrate the opening of the World Book Fair with joy, gratitude, and a deep appreciation for the written word. Let us explore the exhibits, meet new people, and discover fresh ideas. Above all, let us never forget the importance of books in shaping our lives and the world.

Thank you, and enjoy the fair!”