Nuberg EPC Wins Chlor-Alkali Plant in Tanzania

New Delhi, 10 June, 2026: Nuberg EPC, a leading global EPC and turnkey project solutions provider, has secured a prestigious international project for the review, design, procurement, installation, construction, and commissioning of a 45 TPD Chlor-Alkali Plant in the Mlandizi District, Coast Region of Tanzania. The project has been awarded by Msufini Tanzania Ltd., with commissioning targeted for January 2027.

The project will be executed using advanced, state-of-the-art process technology, ensuring superior operational efficiency, process reliability, and adherence to stringent global safety and environmental standards. Nuberg EPC will undertake end-to-end execution, supported by robust project management frameworks, rigorous quality assurance protocols, and a strong emphasis on timely delivery.

The project site in Mlandizi District, Coast Region, offers significant logistical advantages, with proximity to key transportation corridors and port infrastructure, enabling efficient supply chain operations. The development is also expected to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities while catalyzing regional industrial activity.

The plant is designed to produce chlorine and caustic soda as primary products, alongside a diversified portfolio of value-added co-products and derivatives, including hydrogen, hydrochloric acid (HCl), sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine, caustic soda lye, and caustic flakes. These products are critical to a wide spectrum of industries such as water treatment, sanitation, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper & pulp, plastics, and chemical manufacturing, thereby underpinning essential industrial and public utility applications.

In addition, Nuberg EPC brings extensive domain expertise in executing chlorine derivatives and downstream chemical projects, including calcium chloride, ferric chloride, stable bleaching powder, chlorinated paraffin wax, EDC to PVC, chloro-methanes, and other integrated chemical value chains—further reinforcing its position as a comprehensive solutions provider within the chlor-alkali ecosystem. With a portfolio of 25+ chlor-alkali plants worldwide, Nuberg EPC continues to play a pivotal role in enabling industrial infrastructure development across emerging economies.

This order underscores Nuberg EPC’s strong global credentials, with successful project execution across 35+ countries. The company has established a solid footprint in Africa, having delivered projects in Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, and Egypt, among others.

The project is expected to make a meaningful contribution to Tanzania’s industrial landscape by enhancing domestic production of essential chemicals, reducing import dependency, and fostering downstream industrial growth. It also aligns with the country’s broader agenda of industrialization, economic diversification, and employment generation.

Sharing his perspective on the development, Mr. A.K. Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, Nuberg Group of Industries, said, “We are delighted to have been entrusted with this strategic project in Tanzania, which further augments Nuberg’s global EPC portfolio and strengthens our presence in high-growth international markets. Africa continues to offer compelling opportunities for industrial and chemical sector expansion, and our partnership with Msufini Tanzania Ltd. reflects a shared vision of developing resilient and future-ready industrial infrastructure.”He further added,

“This project is integral to supporting local industries through reliable access to essential chemicals, thereby enabling value addition across multiple sectors. At Nuberg, our focus remains on delivering engineering excellence, upholding the highest standards of safety and quality, and ensuring disciplined project execution within defined timelines.”

Nuberg EPC’s expanding international footprint underscores its capability to execute complex, technology-driven projects across diverse geographies, while contributing to efficient industrial development. It is also expanding across Green Energy, Oil & Gas, and Fertilizers, with capabilities in green hydrogen, emerging fuels, and advanced process solutions—strengthening its position in next-generation industrial transformation.